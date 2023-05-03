Joel Embiid has soared to the pinnacle of his basketball career this season, and his remarkable achievements on Tuesday earned him the prestigious title of the National Basketball Association's Most Valuable Player.

The 76ers star becomes the first Philly player to win the award since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in 2001 and only the fifth MVP in franchise history.

Embiid's 2022-23 season was his best yet. He won a second straight scoring title by averaging 33.1 points and was eighth in rebounds (10.2) and seventh in blocks (1.7). He was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times.

"He's the best player in the league!" P.J. Tucker said before repeating it for emphasis. "I guess it's always a debate (on who should have won), but I don't think there was a debate all year.

"Complete domination all year."

The honor comes after Embiid finished as MVP runner-up in 2021 and 2022.

The Sixers believed he should have won it last season. That's when Embiid (30.6 points in 2021-22) not only became the first center to win a scoring title since Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal (29.7 in 1999-2000) but also was the first center to average more than 30 points since Moses Malone (31.1 in 1981-82).

But Jokic won the award after becoming the first player in league history to record 2,000 points (2,004), 1,000 rebounds (1,019), and 500 assists (584) in a single season.

It was hard to argue against the Nuggets center getting the nod over Embiid in 2021 because of the games played. Jokic played in every game of a season reduced to 72 contests because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Embiid missed 21.

But now, Embiid has gotten over the hump, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Malone, and Iverson as the only Sixers to win the award. And it's a testament to how far he has come since the Sixers hired Doc Rivers as coach on Oct. 3, 2020.

Before then, Embiid was an elite player who was often out of shape. But having coached several Hall of Famers – including Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Tracy McGrady – Rivers knows that work ethic and leadership skills are needed to achieve greatness.

So Rivers was blunt with Embiid, stressing changes to the loner's approach. He asked Embiid to become a better player and teammate. The coach also found ways to make Embiid more impactful on the court, positioning him at the free-throw line and facing the basket, where it's more challenging for teams to double-team him.

"I think it started last year with his conditioning and understanding how serious you have to be in this game," Rivers said. "How profound, not just as a player, but just the little things you do to impact your entire team.

"This year, I think he was in better shape, even doing more with his teammates and leading. He's still young, and he's still growing up right in front of our eyes. It's a pretty cool thing."

In the process, the 29-year-old Cameroonian became the sixth foreign player to win the award, joining Jokic (Serbia), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany), Steve Nash (Canada), and Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria). He's also the third consecutive foreign MVP winner. Antetokounmpo won the award during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Unsurprisingly, Embiid stood in the way of Jokic becoming the fourth player to win three straight MVP awards.

"Nobody could guard him all year," Tucker said of Embiid. "He's destroying teams' double- and triple-teams, whatever they threw at him. Nobody could stop him, and to still have a successful season, finishing third in the East, I don't know what else to say.

"To get all those double- and triple-teams and still be able to score in the 50s and 30s and 40s every night is pretty incredible."

Embiid finished with career highs of 59 points and seven blocks against the Utah Jazz in November. He would add 53- and 52-point games during the season. Embiid also scored in the 30s 31 times and in the 40s 10 times.

"It isn't even about the scoring for me," Paul Reed said. "It's about the defensive end. I saw him make some big-time defensive plays that are not normal. Like going in and contesting Jayson Tatum and DeMar DeRozan at the rim, and those dudes are aggressive [while] attacking guys.

"A guy like me, I'm a big. So I respect that type of stuff."

But will people now respect Embiid's MVP award while he's sidelined during the playoffs?

Embiid is out with a sprained right knee while the Sixers compete against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at TD Garden.

The seventh-year veteran, who has a long history of being injured, sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee on April 20 in Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

"There's no way winning MVP that there's any damper," Rivers said of the award being announced while Embiid is injured. "(It is) an amazing achievement. You would rather see him do it and play, but they picked the date to give him the award; we don't."