The reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder stayed perfect on Tuesday night, rallying behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points to edge the Sacramento Kings 107-101 and improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers kept their unbeaten streak alive as well, storming back from a double-digit deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 139-134 in overtime and move to 4-0.

Gilgeous-Alexander – last season’s NBA MVP, Finals MVP and scoring champion – overcame a quiet third quarter to pour in nine points in the final period, guiding the Thunder to victory despite the absence of Chet Holmgren, sidelined with a sore lower back.

Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell scored 18 points apiece, and Lu Dort added 13 for Oklahoma City, which trailed by three entering the fourth quarter but took the lead for good, 99-97, on a Dort 3-pointer with 2:33 to play.

“We did what it took to win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The 76ers had an even bigger mountain to climb in Washington – and they did it with Tyrese Maxey leading the way.

Maxey – whose two 40-point performances in the opening week were among a record 16 in the first seven days of the season – scored 39 points and handed out 10 assists, while Joel Embiid added 25 points before sitting out overtime.

Trailing by as many as 19 in the third quarter, the Sixers tied it at 126-126 on Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 38.7 seconds left in regulation.

After Khris Middleton missed at the buzzer, they went to overtime. The 76ers grabbed a 132-131 lead on Adem Bona’s putback dunk, then stretched their cushion with three free throws from Maxey.

The Wizards pulled within one with 7.6 seconds left, but a pair of free throws by Maxey and a steal and two more from Grimes sealed the win.

“It was really amazing to be able to pull away with this one,” Bona said. “We came together and put it together.”

Grimes finished with 23 points off the bench, and Bona blocked four shots in the fourth quarter and another in overtime in a defining defensive display.

“It feels amazing to be able to contribute to the team in any way possible,” Bona told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It doesn’t have to be points ... I’ve just got to do it the best way I do it – rebounding, blocking shots, running the floor. It feels amazing.”

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks

Bona, who helped Turkey capture silver at EuroBasket earlier this year, said that experience sharpened him for his rookie NBA campaign.

“I think that helped a lot – playing in such high-stakes games back in Europe,” he said. “I kind of started my season a little earlier, so I’m already in midseason shape.”

Eight Wizards players scored in double figures, led by Alex Sarr’s 31 points, along with 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points with eight rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks erased a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the New York Knicks 121-111.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points but was slowed in the fourth quarter after appearing to tweak a leg.

He stayed in the game, but the Bucks had all the momentum – tying it at 103-103 on an Antetokounmpo dunk midway through the fourth, taking the lead on his layup moments later, and relentlessly pulling away.