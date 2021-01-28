Tobias Harris made a jumper with three seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to a 107-106 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Lakers to 105-104. LeBron James hit Anthony Davis for the go-ahead basket with 11.2 seconds to go for a 106-105 lead and cap that run.

Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

James scored 34 points, and Davis had 23.

Embiid appeared to have hurt his back when he was knocked down by James.

Embiid, the All-Star center off to the best start of his career, drove down the baseline for an attempted right-handed dunk when James pushed him in flight. Embiid crashed hard on his tailbone, immediately grabbed his back and writhed on the court in pain as James simply looked down and walked past him. After a short video review, James was hit with a flagrant 1 – “unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent” – and Embiid sank both free throws. Embiid was quickly hit with his own flagrant when his elbow connected with Davis’ face on a drive to the bucket.

The Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season in 11 games.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (R) blocks the shot from Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, (L), during an NBA game, in Salt Lake City, U.S., Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo)

Utah Jazz overcomes Dallas Mavericks

Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, and Utah beat Dallas for its 10th straight victory.

Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers for the NBA’s best record at 14-4.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night.

Joe Ingles had a season-high 21 points – on seven three-pointers – and eight assists for Utah. He matched his career-high with the seven threes, falling one shy of tying the franchise record. The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol. Ingles made his first start of the season in Mitchell’s place.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (R) and James Harden (L) celebrate their 132-128 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, U.S., Jan. 27, 2021.

Kevin Durant leads in New Jersey Nets win

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn’s big three scorers and the Nets beat Atlanta in overtime.

Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points.

Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta. Cam Reddish scored a season-high 24 points while John Collins and De’Andre Hunter each had 21 points.

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (R) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA game in San Francisco, U.S., Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo)

Golden State Warriors slay Minnesota Timberwolves

Rookie center James Wiseman came off the Golden State bench to score a career-high 25 points, dazzling opposite No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year’s top two draft selections.

Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest total with Minnesota.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points while playing through foul trouble for Golden State. Stephen Curry added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Warriors won their ninth straight at home against Minnesota and swept a two-game series.

Andrew Wiggins delivered a big game Monday against his old Timberwolves team and scored another 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting this time.

Curry finished 6 for 17 from the floor and 4 of 11 on 3-pointers after scoring 36 points in Monday night’s 130-108 rout of Minnesota.