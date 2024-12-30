In 2024, Turkish basketball achieved remarkable successes across various levels, from national teams to individual players and coaches.

The achievements this year set a strong foundation for the future of the sport in Türkiye.

Both the men’s and women’s national teams earned their spots for the 2025 European Championship.

The women’s team, “Fairies of the Hoops,” dominated their qualification group, securing their 11th consecutive appearance at the championship after winning their first four matches.

Meanwhile, the men’s team, “12 Giant Men,” qualified for their 26th European Championship after winning three of their first four qualifying games.

On the international stage, Turkish players shone brightly. Alperen Şengün, playing for the Houston Rockets, broke records with a standout season.

Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun gestures against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, U.S., Dec. 1, 2024

He scored 45 points in a game against the San Antonio Spurs, setting a career-high and making history as the highest-scoring Turkish player in an NBA game.

Over the course of the season, he averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and five assists per game, falling just short of an All-Star selection.

At only 22, Şengün continued to impress, recording three triple-doubles in the current season.

In October, he signed a lucrative five-year, $185 million contract with the Rockets, the largest contract ever for a Turkish player in the NBA.

At the coaching level, Ergin Ataman made history in his first season with Panathinaikos.

The Turkish gaffer led the Greek team to a EuroLeague title, marking their first championship in 13 years.

Ataman’s leadership didn’t stop there; he also secured the Greek league title, overcoming Olympiakos.

This victory added to his impressive trophy cabinet, which already included multiple EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes and Galatasaray, as well as domestic titles across several teams.

Ataman’s sixth European championship win solidified his place among the continent’s best coaches.

Fenerbahçe's dominance

Fenerbahçe’s Women’s Basketball Team continued their dominance in European basketball, winning the FIBA Women’s EuroLeague for the second consecutive year.

In the final, Fenerbahçe crushed Villeneuve d'Ascq from France with a dominant 106-73 victory. They also claimed the FIBA Super Cup, defeating Beşiktaş 79-63 for their second consecutive title.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe’s Men’s Team, Fenerbahçe Beko, clinched the Turkish Basketball Super League (BSL) championship for the second time in three years, completing a highly successful season across all competitions.

In domestic developments, Hidayet Türkoğlu was re-elected as the president of the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) after a landslide victory over rival Efe Aydan.

Türkoğlu has been at the helm since 2016 and will continue his leadership until 2028. Additionally, Türkiye inaugurated the Basketball Development Center (BGM) in Zeytinburnu, which is set to be a new hub for the sport.

The center opened its doors on September 29, with a match between Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes marking its debut.

The center will host domestic and European games, including those of the Turkish national teams and top league clubs.

Lastly, the Turkish women’s and men’s basketball leagues saw Fenerbahçe finishing at the top, with the women’s team securing their sixth consecutive title in the ING Women’s Basketball Super League. They posted an impressive 50-1 record in 2024 across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş’s women’s team reached the final of the FIBA Women’s European Cup but fell short, losing to London Lions in a dramatic final.