Türkiye national men's basketball team claimed a much-needed victory by beating Belgium 78-63 in its fourth group match at the EuroBasket 2022 Tuesday.

The Turkish team and players bounced back in remarkable fashion from its defeat against host Georgia in the last match, which was marred by a post-match scuffle.

They thoroughly dominated the match against the Belgians from the get-go. Türkiye's NBA stars Alperen Şengün and Furkan Korkmaz took charge of the game.

While Huston Rockets' Şengün led the side from the front with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds, he was complimented by Philadelphia 76ers' Korkmaz with 16 points and five assists.

Haris Bratanovic lead the scoresheet for the Belgium side with 15 points and five rebounds.

The win took Türkiye to the top of Group A with seven points from three wins and a solitary defeat. It is followed by Belgium with six points from two wins and losses each.

However, the group standing could change later Tuesday with Spain and Montenegro, both tied at five points each, set to clash and the winner having an opportunity to join the table-topper.

Türkiye faces Spain in its last group match Wednesday.