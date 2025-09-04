Türkiye’s men's national basketball team closed the Group A stage of EuroBasket 2025 in style Thursday, defeating a star-studded Serbian side 95-90 to finish a flawless 5-0 and claim top spot.

The victory sets up a round of 16 showdown with Sweden and highlights Türkiye’s blend of NBA talent, strategic coaching, and resilience on one of Europe’s biggest basketball stages.

Hosted across Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland, EuroBasket 2025 features 24 nations competing for continental supremacy through Sept. 14.

Group A action unfolded at Arena Riga, a 10,000-seat venue with a storied history in major international events.

Türkiye’s dominance in the group, coupled with solid showings from European powerhouses like France, Spain, and Greece, has set the stage for an exhilarating knockout phase.

Türkiye trailed 49-46 at halftime against a Serbian team led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic but mounted a second-half surge fueled by precision shooting and interior dominance.

Alperen Şengün led the charge with 28 points, including timely perimeter shots that exploited Serbia’s defensive lapses.

Shane Larkin added 23 points, combining speed and playmaking, while Cedi Osman contributed 16 points and crucial defensive stops.

Serbia’s Jokic posted 22 points but lacked sufficient support despite contributions from Marko Guduric and Filip Petrusev.

Turnovers and missed fourth-quarter opportunities ultimately sealed Serbia’s fate, allowing Türkiye to finish the game with a thrilling 95-90 edge.

Türkiye’s unbeaten run in Group A was marked by decisive victories over Latvia, Czechia, Portugal, and Estonia, demonstrating both offensive firepower and depth.

This 5-0 record is Türkiye’s best group-stage performance since EuroBasket 2009.

The team’s growing cohort of NBA players, including Şengün and Osman, has elevated Turkish basketball’s profile on the international stage, combining athletic talent with strategic execution under the guidance of coach Ergin Ataman.

With the group stage complete, Türkiye now advances to the knockout rounds to face Sweden on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Arena Riga. Sweden, finishing fourth in Group B, advanced with grit and determination, guided by the leadership of Jonas Jerebko and guard Ludvig Hakanson.

While Türkiye enters as the favorite, Sweden’s disciplined defense promises to test the Crescent-Stars’ rhythm.

The winner will progress to the quarterfinals, potentially facing heavyweights like Slovenia or Germany, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time and coverage available live on EuroLeague TV and beIN Sports.

The victory over Serbia also carries historical significance, marking only Türkiye’s second EuroBasket win against the Balkan powerhouse.

Şengün, named Player of the Match, reflected on the challenge of facing Jokic, saying, “Jokic is one of the world’s best, but we executed our plan.”

Osman praised the collective effort, noting, “Everyone’s hands are blessed – players and coaches. Alperen was incredible tonight. Hopefully, it ends with a championship and him as MVP.”

Larkin’s 23 points underscored his EuroLeague pedigree, controlling the game’s tempo with speed and precision.

Türkiye’s triumph over Serbia signals the team’s potential for a deep run in the tournament.

With Ataman at the helm and a roster brimming with NBA experience, the Crescent-Stars are aiming for their first EuroBasket title since 1935.