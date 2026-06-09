Victor Wembanyama secured his first NBA Finals victory, while the New York Knicks were left facing a growing challenge in their bid to end a 53-year championship drought.

Wembanyama delivered 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, powering the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory Monday night that trimmed the Knicks’ lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Spurs, chasing a first-of-its-kind NBA Finals comeback, leaned heavily on the 7-foot-4 phenom, whose versatile skill set continues to stretch the limits of expectation.

“I’m sure Victor has numerous sources of motivation,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “I don’t think any of us are surprised or expect anything different than a strong performance.”

San Antonio handed New York its first defeat in 46 days and potentially revived its season in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included President Donald Trump.

The Knicks saw their 13-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA postseason history, snapped and missed a chance to move to the brink of their first title since 1973. Their previous loss came April 23 in a one-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. They then won three straight against Atlanta, swept Philadelphia and Cleveland, and took the first two games against the Spurs.

The run had gripped New York, fueling raucous watch parties, soaring ticket prices and the phrase “Knicks in Four” becoming a common refrain across streets, subway cars and workplaces.

But Wembanyama and the Spurs ended the streak and spoiled the Knicks’ first home NBA Finals game since 1999.

“At home, it really feels like playing six against five. Here, it feels like five against six,” Wembanyama said. “It really shows what teams are made of.”

Knicks coach Mike Brown said the Spurs’ 24-8 advantage in free throw attempts in the second half was a factor in the game.

“I tell the guys, it’s a seven-game series for a reason,” Brown said. “They are a great team. They are well-coached. They have an iconic player. It’s not going to be easy.”

Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox hit key shots late as the Spurs avoided falling into a 3-0 deficit, a deficit no NBA team has ever overcome. San Antonio can now tie the series Wednesday and is guaranteed another home game, with Game 5 set for Saturday.

Castle finished with 23 points as the Spurs began their bid to become the first team to win an NBA Finals after losing the first two games at home.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and OG Anunoby added 28 for the Knicks.

Fans who endured long lines amid heightened security, and some who paid five-figure sums for entry, were treated to a back-and-forth contest as the NBA Finals returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 27 years.

Wembanyama, whose late turnover in Game 2 proved costly, was far more controlled Monday. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio build just enough separation to withstand Brunson’s late push.

Shortly after Trump was booed when shown during the national anthem, the Spurs surged early. Wembanyama dunked for the game’s first two baskets, and San Antonio raced to a double-digit lead 4 1/2 minutes in. The Spurs made nine of their first 11 shots, frustrating the Knicks and their crowd, and led 33-22 after the first quarter.

The Garden finally came alive when OG Anunoby’s 3-pointer capped an 11-2 run that cut the deficit to 40-38. Brunson later gave New York its first lead with a long-range jumper as part of a strong finish to the half. The Knicks led 64-57 at halftime.

The Spurs regained control in the third quarter and led 111-104 on Castle’s 3-pointer with 1:53 remaining. Castle then sealed the win with two free throws with 6.8 seconds left after Anunoby’s late 3-pointer pulled the Knicks within two.

The Knicks had dominated earlier rounds of the playoffs, but a slow start to the fourth quarter left them chasing the game too late.

A star-studded crowd that included Derek Jeter and Eli Manning watched as the Knicks fell short of moving closer to a third NBA title. Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to 11 points, while Mikal Bridges was hampered by foul trouble as New York struggled to maintain its postseason rhythm.