U.S. gymnast Simone Biles stands as an icon of unparalleled grace and strength.

Yet, beyond the spotlight and triumphant routines lies a tumultuous origin story that shapes her advocacy today.

According to Marca, recently, Biles delved into her challenging upbringing and the crucial need for support systems for foster children.

Born on March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, Biles, along with her siblings, faced the harsh reality of foster care at the tender age of 3.

Their biological mother's battle with addiction thrust them into a world of uncertainty and struggle.

For three years, Biles and her siblings navigated the labyrinth of foster care, a journey marked by hunger and deprivation.

It was a turning point when Ronald Biles, their maternal grandfather, and his second wife, Nellie, emerged as beacons of stability and love.

Adopting Simone and her younger sister Adria, the family settled in Houston, Texas, building a foundation of support that would fuel Simone's meteoric rise in the world of gymnastics.

Today, Biles is not just an Olympic legend; she is a passionate advocate for at-risk youth.

Serving as an ambassador for Friends of the Children, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable youngsters, Biles is channeling her personal journey into a force for positive change.

In an interview with Alisyn Camerota for CNN Heroes, Biles laid bare her time in foster care, underscoring the hardships faced by countless children in similar situations. "I actually was a foster kid, so I know some of the hardships that those kids go through," shared Biles.

Her revelation serves as a rallying cry for increased support and understanding for those navigating the complexities of foster care.

Simone Biles, at 26, is not just a gymnastics powerhouse, but also a symbol of resilience.

Beyond the polished routines and dazzling medals, she shares the raw and unfiltered moments of her journey through Instagram Stories.

From humorous fails to vulnerable falls, Biles embraced the truth that practice begets progress, offering fans a glimpse into the human side of the Olympic gold medalist.

Off the gym floor, Biles has embraced life's victories, including her recent marriage to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The power couple made headlines by emerging victorious against Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.