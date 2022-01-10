The body of Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who died in a ski accident in the U.S. on Jan. 1, was brought home Sunday.

Uzun made headlines in December when he scaled Antarctica's highest peak, Mt. Vinson.

The 29-year-old’s body was received by his family, friends and well-wishers at the Ercan Airport at 7:15 p.m.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) citizen Birkan Uzun waves the Turkish Cypriot flag from atop Mt. Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica. (AA Photo)

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar was also present. Uzun’s coffin was carried by 10 national athletes.

After scaling the 4,892-meter Mt. Vinson in mid-December, Uzun said, "It was a privilege to be the first Turkish Cypriot and Cypriot to be on that summit, and hopefully motivate many of my fellow citizens that with drive, determination, and heart, every goal is possible!"