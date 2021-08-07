Busenaz Sürmeneli wins Turkey’s first-ever boxing gold at Olympics Saturday by defeating China's Gu Hong at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Gu took silver, while Lovlina Borgohain of India and Oshae Jones of the United States both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Previously, Turkish boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu won the silver medal in women's flyweight boxing after losing to Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A two-times bantamweight runner-up in world championships, 35-year-old Krasteva finally got her gold, showing her experience across the three rounds to deny Çakıroğlu, 10 years her junior, Turkey's first-ever boxing Olympic title.

Çakıroğlu lost the final 5:0, but still won Turkey’s third-ever silver medal in boxing and sixth medal overall.

Teammate Busenaz Surmeneli has another shot at Turkey’s first boxing gold in the welterweight final later Saturday.