Last weekend, Boyner unveiled its second installment of the Boyner Dynamic Fest, a vibrant celebration of active living held at Bonus Parkorman, where over 8,000 participants gathered for an exhilarating experience.

The festival, taking place from Sept. 28-29, transformed the heart of the city into a hub of high-energy sports activities, inspiring talks by young athletes, lively dance performances, creative workshops, and competitive tournaments that captivated attendees.

Designed to promote awareness around sports and a healthy lifestyle, Boyner Dynamic Fest offered a jam-packed weekend of activities for both adrenaline enthusiasts and those eager to embrace an active lifestyle.

Visitors enjoy the Boyner Dynamic Fest at the Bonus Parkorman, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo by Elçin Tekirler)

The two-day event featured a diverse range of experiences, from sports to dance, workshops to yoga, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Inspiring stories

The festival showcased the remarkable journeys of young athletes who have pushed boundaries in their respective sports.

Among them were Aysu Türkoğlu, the youngest Turkish athlete and the first Turkish woman to conquer four of the "Oceans Seven" swims, and Seren Ay Çetin, the first and only Turkish woman to hold the WBC Silver World Champion title in boxing.

Both athletes shared their stories of dedication and resilience, inspiring young women to pursue their dreams.

The competitive spirit soared as participants engaged in thrilling basketball and volleyball tournaments, where they showcased their skills and added energy to the festival atmosphere.

Intense matchups led to unexpected twists, with winning teams receiving surprise prizes for their achievements.

The festival also welcomed four-legged friends, partnering with the “Every Home Needs a Pet” Association (HEPAD) to promote pet adoption and awareness.

Attendees had the opportunity to adopt three dogs and one cat brought to the event, providing them with loving homes.

Moreover, participants could convert their steps into charitable donations through Help Steps, supporting various NGOs throughout the festival.

Experiences that transform lives

Eren Çamurdan, CEO of Boyner, emphasized the festival's mission: "We harness dynamism to create experiences filled with new discoveries and inspiring moments. We believe in the transformative power of experiences and aim to deepen every story to contribute to the flow of life. The inception of Boyner Dynamic Fest stems from our passion for experience and dynamism. Following the success of our inaugural year, we have left behind another exciting and unforgettable festival. Our event brings together people of all ages, showcasing the power of movement and healthy living, and we are proud to share our dynamism with a wider audience. I sincerely thank everyone who participated and shared this enthusiasm with us, as well as our partners who have supported our dynamic call since day one.”