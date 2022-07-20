Three men died this week after sustaining extreme injuries during bull runs in Spain, emergency services reported Wednesday. One of the men was a French tourist.

Two men, aged 50 and 46, died after being violently struck by bulls on Tuesday at a bull run held in a suburb of the eastern port city of Valencia, a local emergency services spokesperson said.

A French tourist in his 60s who had been in intensive care since he was gored by a bull in a village near Alicante on July 8 died on Monday, the spokesperson added.

Bull running festivals, where groups of people run in front of one or more half-ton fighting bulls, are a longstanding Spanish tradition with many towns holding such events each year.

The most famous is held in the northern city of Pamplona in July.

The weeklong San Fermin Festival sees hundreds of daredevils race every morning with six fighting bulls along an 850-meter (2,800-foot) course from a holding pen to Pamplona's bullring.

Five people were gored at the festival this year which ended on July 14. Sixteen people have died at Pamplona's bull runs since 1911.