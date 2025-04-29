Born with a hearing disability but never short on drive, 26-year-old Yasin Çimen has emerged as one of Türkiye’s brightest hopes in deaf taekwondo, setting his sights on the top podium at the upcoming Deaflympics in Tokyo this November.

Once a handball player, Çimen stepped into the taekwondo ring in 2019, clinching a national title in his rookie year.

However, it wasn’t until 2021 – after a brief hiatus – that he fully recommitted to the sport, inspired by the stellar rise of his younger sister, four-time Turkish champion Merve Çimen, 21.

In less than a year, Yasin stunned the field at the Deaf Turkish Taekwondo Championships in Istanbul, defeating an Olympic gold medalist to grab the national crown.

His comeback was more than just personal redemption – it was a signal that he belonged among the elite.

“I knew I had more to give,” Çimen told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Losing at the World Championships in Iran lit a fire in me. I trained harder, and six months later, I was a champion again in Gaziantep.”

That fire carried him to the Deaflympics in Brazil in 2022, where he claimed bronze. Now, after dominating the 80-kg category at the Turkish national team trials in April, he’s booked his ticket to Tokyo – his second Olympic outing – with just one goal in mind.

“I want to hear our Istiklal Marşı echo through Tokyo,” Çimen said. “That’s the dream. That’s the mission.”

His coach, Yavuz Sayan, says Yasin's rapid ascent in the sport is nothing short of remarkable. “We started late, but we worked smart and hard. Now, he’s not just competing – he’s contending. Our aim is clear: Olympic gold.”

Çimen will carry not only the Turkish flag but also the hopes of an entire community of deaf athletes when he steps onto the mat in Japan from Nov. 15 to 26.