England won a delayed toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday in the second match of their three-game one-day international series.

South Africa won the first ODI by seven wickets on Tuesday after dismissing England for 131, and are looking to clinch the series.

England dropped fast bowler Sonny Baker, who had figures of 0-76 from seven overs and was out first ball with the bat on his international debut in the first ODI at Headingley. He was replaced by Saqib Mahmood.

The Proteas were returning to the home of cricket 2 1/2 months after beating Australia there to win the World Test Championship and made two changes.

Matt Breetzke came into the middle order after Tony de Zorzi was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Wiaan Mulder missed out because of illness and was replaced by Senuran Muthusamy. Star pacer Kagiso Rabada was still missing because of an ankle injury.