Turkish football is facing one of its most turbulent moments in recent history.

A total of 152 referees, suspended amid an escalating betting scandal, have issued a collective statement vehemently denying that they ever placed bets on matches they officiated.

In their declaration released on Nov. 5, 2025, the referees admitted that some had participated in online betting years ago – during their amateur days – but insisted none of those activities compromised their professionalism.

The move came as the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) sweeping “Clean Hands” operation continued to ripple through the sport, targeting match-fixing, illegal gambling and corruption.

Scandal that rocked the game

The storm broke in late October when TFF President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu revealed that internal investigations uncovered extensive betting activity among officials.

Of the 571 active professional referees in Türkiye’s leagues, 371 were found to have betting accounts, and 152 had placed wagers.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the football community, drawing comparisons to Italy’s notorious “Calciopoli” scandal in 2006.

Hacıosmanoğlu called the Turkish campaign “Clean Hands,” promising to restore transparency and integrity to the national game.

The probe, launched under the supervision of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, has since widened to include nearly 3,700 figures across various sports – from players and coaches to club executives.

Allegations of illegal betting rings and manipulated matches in lower divisions have intensified scrutiny on referees, whose neutrality forms the backbone of the sport.

Disciplinary action and fallout

On Oct. 27, the TFF publicly listed the names of the 152 referees accused of breaching betting regulations, sparking a media frenzy and outrage among fans.

Among those implicated was senior referee Zorbay Küçük, whose case remains under review.

A day later, the TFF’s Legal Directorate referred all 152 to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board under Article 57 of the Football Disciplinary Regulations, which bans gambling on football matches.

The board later issued penalties ranging from eight to twelve months of suspension, while a handful of cases resulted in fines or continued investigation.

It was one of the most sweeping disciplinary measures in Turkish football history.

The referees were barred from officiating professional matches and given seven days to appeal their bans. Many have already vowed to challenge the rulings in court, accusing the federation of rushing to judgment.

“We are the scapegoats”

In their joint statement, the referees struck a tone of defiance and disappointment.

“We have not engaged in active betting as alleged,” they wrote. “The incidents date back four or five years to our amateur days.

Portraying us as active gamblers distorts the truth and disregards our dedication.”

They accused the federation of turning them into scapegoats in a politically charged operation.

“If this ‘Clean Hands’ operation truly digs deep,” they said, “only rubble will remain. The real culprits must be identified.”

Their remarks captured a growing sense of betrayal among referees who believe the TFF’s campaign has gone too far.

Divided football nation

The TFF has refrained from further comment, with Hacıosmanoğlu insisting that the process is guided by hard data and fairness.

Major clubs such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have publicly supported the federation’s push for reform while distancing themselves from the scandal.

Reactions among fans and pundits have been sharply polarized. On social media, hashtags like #TemizEller (“Clean Hands”) and #HakemSkandalı (“Referee Scandal”) have dominated discussion, with some praising the referees’ honesty and others condemning them as deflecting blame.

Analysts warn that the suspensions could thin the referee pool in the 2025-26 season, potentially affecting match quality and scheduling.

Meanwhile, the federation faces mounting pressure to expand the probe and address allegations higher up the football hierarchy.