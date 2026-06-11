The 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico is set to deliver more than a football test on the pitch, with extreme heat and volatile weather emerging as defining challenges of the expanded 48-team tournament.

Across 104 matches spread over a wide North American footprint, conditions are expected to be punishing in many host cities, with analysis indicating a large share of games could be played in temperatures above 32 degrees Celcius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

In some venues, the “feels-like” heat is projected to climb even higher due to humidity and direct sun exposure.

The tournament arrives with recent history underscoring the risk.

At the 1994 World Cup in the United States, a match between Mexico and Ireland in Orlando became infamous after temperatures reportedly soared to 47 degrees Celcius, leaving players visibly drained in one of the most physically taxing games in tournament memory.

Heat management

In response, several stadiums are being equipped with roofs and advanced cooling systems to reduce the impact of extreme conditions.

In Dallas, Texas, USA, which will host a tournament-high nine matches, average temperatures are expected to reach 32.2 degrees Celcius, with forecasts suggesting semifinal conditions could exceed 34 degrees Celcius.

Nearby, venues in Houston, Texas, USA and Atlanta, Georgia, USA are also among those fitted with climate-control infrastructure designed to protect players and supporters.

Weather disruption

Heat will not be the only concern. In cities such as Miami, Florida, USA and Mexico City, Mexico, regular afternoon thunderstorms are expected to pose scheduling risks, while Kansas City, Missouri, USA could also face severe seasonal weather patterns.

Under U.S. safety protocols, matches must be suspended if lightning is detected within a defined radius of a stadium.

Any new strike resets the delay timer, creating the possibility of long interruptions.

That system has already caused significant disruption in recent competitions, including a Club World Cup match between Chelsea and Benfica that stretched beyond four hours due to repeated stoppages.

Playing conditions likely to feel even hotter

Even when temperatures appear manageable on paper, on-field conditions are expected to be more severe.

Stadium structures can trap heat and limit airflow, pushing the perceived temperature well above official readings.

High heat and humidity are likely to affect playing style as well, reducing sprint intensity, limiting high-press systems and forcing more conservative tactical approaches as matches progress.

FIFA has said it will implement enhanced medical and safety protocols throughout the tournament.

Among the measures under consideration is allowing fans to bring sealed water bottles into venues to help manage hydration during extreme conditions.

Fans split on heat advantage

Not all supporters view the conditions as a disadvantage.

Juan, a Colombia supporter based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, believes warmer weather could favor teams accustomed to similar climates.

He expressed optimism about his team’s chances, pointing to familiarity with heat as a potential edge over nations from cooler regions.

Henrique, a Brazil supporter living in Dublin, Ireland, shared a similar view.

While tempering expectations for a title run, he noted that adjusting to colder and wetter conditions at home could make the warmer North American climate easier to handle, particularly with travel planned to matches in Miami.