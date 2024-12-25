In the first 17 weeks of the Süper Lig, teams found their scoring rhythm predominantly in the second half of matches, with a clear trend toward late goals.

The league, which concluded its first phase with the 17th-week fixtures, has seen a total of 439 goals scored across 153 games by 19 teams.

Of these, 192 goals came in the first half, while 247 were netted after the break.

Late-game surge

The majority of goals came in the second half, with 73 scored in the opening 15 minutes.

Breaking down the match minutes, the peak came between the 46th and 60th minute, where 73 goals were tallied.

The 61-75 minute stretch followed closely with 70 goals, while the final 15 minutes (76-90) saw 64 goals.

Dramatic finishes

Süper Lig teams weren't done after the 90th minute, with 40 goals finding the back of the net in injury time.

Göztepe emerged as the masters of last-minute drama, scoring seven goals in stoppage time, the most by any team.

They were followed by Samsunspor with five and Beşiktaş with four.

Conversely, Alanyaspor, Rizespor, Kayserispor and Adana Demirspor failed to find the net during extra time.

Breakdown by minute intervals

Here’s how the goals were distributed across 15-minute intervals for each team: