The name says it all – Galatasaray, the Palace of Galata. If that’s not royalty, what is?

The Lions roared in gold on Sunday, dominating Kayserispor 3-0 before a thunderous crowd at RAMS Park to secure their record-breaking 25th Süper Lig title.

Along with the trophy came the fifth star – a historic coronation unmatched by any other Turkish club

Under Okan Buruk, who has recently inked a contract extension until 2027, the Lions have successfully defended their league title for the second time.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk celebrates after the team's record 25th Süper Lig title win at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Golden legacy

In Turkish football tradition, a golden star is awarded for every five Süper Lig titles.

Galatasaray’s 25th crown didn’t just earn them a fifth – it has permanently separated them from rivals Fenerbahçe (19 titles) and Beşiktaş (16).

For Galatasaray fans, known for their thunderous support, the fifth star is more than just sewn onto their jerseys.

It’s a badge of pride, glowing brightly in the passionate celebrations that lit up streets nationwide on Sunday evening.

Unstoppable campaign

The 2024–25 campaign was a masterclass in dominance.

Galatasaray clinched the title with two games to spare, sitting eight points clear of their fierce rivals Fenerbahçe.

They lost only twice all season and went unbeaten in their last 17 home matches.

Their post-March form was especially ruthless – nine straight wins across competitions, 27 goals scored, just four conceded.

It was a relentless march toward glory, capped by the victory over Kayserispor, in which Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring with his 25th league goal of the season.

Barış Alper Yılmaz doubled the lead just two minutes later, and in a moment straight out of a storybook, veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera – an icon in Istanbul – stepped up in the 89th minute to convert a penalty, his second goal in nearly 13 years.

Osimhen and the arsenal of firepower

Osimhen, signed in the summer to deliver exactly this kind of firepower, quickly became the heartbeat of Buruk’s high-flying attack.

Flanked by Alvaro Morata and the injured Mauro Icardi, and supported by a midfield engine led by Lucas Torreira and Yunus Akgün, Galatasaray’s transitions were lethal.

A 4-0 March demolition of Antalyaspor, fueled by an Osimhen hat trick, and a dramatic 3-2 Europa League win over Tottenham, where he scored twice, demonstrated their depth and versatility on both domestic and European stages.

Cold on top

While Galatasaray soared, rivals stumbled.

Fenerbahçe – despite a strong 2023–24 season – faltered when it mattered, including a costly 1-0 home loss to Galatasaray in April.

Beşiktaş, plagued by injuries and inconsistency, never mounted a serious threat.

Trabzonspor finished eighth, far from contention.

Statistically supreme

Historically, Galatasaray now stand alone.

Their 25 Süper Lig titles tower over Fenerbahçe’s 19, Beşiktaş’s 16, and the rest of the pack.

While Fenerbahçe argue for recognition of pre-1959 titles, the Turkish Football Federation’s rules are clear: only Süper Lig titles count toward stars.

In that race, Galatasaray aren’t just ahead – they’ve lapped the field.

Add in their 19 Turkish Cups and 17 Super Cups, and the Lions’ domestic trophy haul dwarfs those of their competitors.

Europe’s only Turkish kings

No other Turkish team has conquered Europe like they have. Galatasaray’s 2000 UEFA Cup and Super Cup wins remain unmatched by any of their domestic foes.

Their 2025 Turkish Cup win over Trabzonspor, fueled by another Osimhen brace, completed a glorious double – replicating their 1999–2000 treble season.

That blend of domestic and continental pedigree is what gives Galatasaray their unique edge.

Let's talk business

The fifth star is also a marketing windfall.

A Galatasaray 25 banner is shown after the team's record 25th Süper Lig title win at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

New kits featuring the five-star crest will definitely break sales records.

Social media engagement has surged, fueled by Osimhen’s global profile.

And Champions League qualification adds tens of millions to club coffers, ensuring financial momentum to match the on-field success.