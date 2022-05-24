With the 2021-22 Süper Lig season done and dusted, five Turkish teams are set to battle for their places in the three-tier European competitions next season.

While champion Trabzonspor and runner-up Fenerbahçe will fight for their places in the top-tier Champions League group stages, the winner of the Ziraat Turkish Cup final between Kayserispor and Sivasspor will get a chance to reach the second-tier Europa League.

Konyaspor and Başakşehir, who claimed the third and the fourth spots in the Süper Lig, respectively, will play in the qualifying stages to reach the newly introduced Europa Conference League.

The Black Sea Storms, who won their first Turkish title in 11 years, will begin their European campaign in the UEFA Champions League playoff round for the league winners.

The first match of the two-leg affair will be held on Aug. 16 or 17, followed by the second tie on Aug. 23 or 24.

If Trabzonspor comes out victorious in the playoffs, it will directly go into the Champions League group stages.

In case of a loss, however, it will go down to the second-tier Europa League group stages, scheduled to kick off on Sept. 8.

Fener eyes Champions League

Turkish powerhouse and current runner-up Fenerbahçe, in the meanwhile, will look to end its nearly 15-year wait for Champions League football.

It will compete in the second qualifying round among the runner-ups in mid-ranked European leagues, known as the League Path to the top-tier.

The Yellow Canaries will play the first match of the two-leg round on July 19 or 20, followed by the second leg on July 26 or 27.

A win in this round will set them on course for the third qualifying and the playoffs before reaching the Champions League group stages.

However, if Fenerbahce falls in the qualifiers, it will head for the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds.

In case of a UCL second qualifying round exit, it will participate in the Europa League third qualifying round, while a third qualifying round or playoff exit will guarantee Fenerbahçe a place in the Europa League group stages.

The Istanbul-based team also has the likelihood of ending up in the third-tier Europa Conference League, if it is eliminated in the Europa League third qualifying round. It will in that case move to the UEFA Conference League playoffs round.

Cup champion

The winner of the Ziraat Turkish Cup final between Kayserispor and Sivasspor will also have the opportunity to play European football this season.

The champion team will feature in the Europa League playoffs, to be played from Aug. 18-25, and get a chance to participate in the group stages.

If eliminated in the playoffs, the team will then get a direct berth in the Europa Conference League group stages.

Konyaspor and Başakşehir will both play in the second qualifying stage for the third-tier Europa Conference League, which was held for the first time in the 2021-22 season.

They will have to go through the third qualifying round and the playoffs to make it to the group stages of the third-tier European competition.