Ending a 38-year thirst for a city that is associated with football, Trabzonspor won the 2021-22 Turkish Süper Lig crown on Saturday following a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor.

It was the Black Sea Storms' 1st title since 1984, although the club came very close to the trophy in six seasons, in 1994–95, 1995–96, 2003–04, 2004–05, 2010–11 and 2019–20, respectively.

In addition to the sold-out Şenol Güneş Stadium, tens of thousands of fans flocked to the city's Atatürk Square and a public garden established in Trabzonspor's former home ground Hüseyin Avni Aker Stadium, which was demolished in 2019.

