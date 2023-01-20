Following two previous tenures wearing the iconic black and white colors, Beşiktaş supporters have cause to rejoice as the Eagles have once again welcomed the indomitable and championship-winning spirit of Vincent Aboubakar.

The illustrious Cameroonian footballer, Vincent Aboubakar, will embark on his third tenure in the iconic black and white of Beşiktaş, having already adorned the colors in the 2016-2017 and 2020-2021 seasons, during which he spearheaded the club to two Süper Lig titles with an impressive 35 goals and nine assists in 67 matches.

After Dutch football sensation Wout Weghorst was transferred to the storied English club Manchester United following his World Cup exploits, Beşiktaş, eager to bolster their offensive line, found the perfect remedy in former striker Vincent Aboubakar.

The black-and-whites orchestrated a sensational return to Istanbul of the 30-year-old player, who terminated his contract with Al Nassr despite the unlikely circumstances.

Aboubakar, who had graced Beşiktaş's pitch twice before, had their faithful supporters in raptures with his outstanding display, which ultimately led to the club claiming the title in the 2016-2017 season.

Loaned from Porto, Vincent Aboubakar enjoyed a prolific spell, notching 19 goals and providing four assists in 38 matches – 27 of which came in the Süper Lig, 6 in the UEFA Champions League, 3 in the UEFA Europa League, and 2 in the Turkish Cup.

Aboubakar's remarkable performance significantly contributed to Beşiktaş's 15th championship victory.

His latest spell with Beşiktaş during the 2020-2021 season saw him continue from where he had left, as he scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 26 matches.

The 30-year-old player shook the rival's nets once in three matches in the Turkish Cup, becoming part of the squad that would ultimately win the championship in both the league and the Turkish Cup, thus inscribing his name in the annals of the prestigious black and white club.

Vincent Aboubakar's two dazzling strikes against Fenerbahçe in Kadıköy in the first half of the 2020-2021 season were instrumental in Beşiktaş's remarkable 4-3 victory.