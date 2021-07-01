Newly-promoted Turkish Süper Lig side Adana Demirspor announced on Thursday the signing of attacking midfielder Younes Belhanda on a free transfer, following his departure from Galatasaray.

The newly-promoted Turkish Süper Lig side inked a three-year deal with the Moroccan player.

He helped the Lions win two Turkish Süper Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup since 2017.

Belhanda produced 22 goals and 26 assists in 131 games for Galatasaray.

He has also made 50 appearances for Morocco.

The 31-year-old player's contract was unilaterally canceled by Galatasaray in March.

The Istanbul side said it was unilaterally canceling Belhanda's contract due to "just reasons."

In a televised interview on beIN Sports, the 31-year-old player criticized the club due to poor ground conditions at Galatasaray's Türk Telekom Stadium.