The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) reaches its most unforgiving stage on Friday as the quarterfinals kick off in Morocco, where reputation offers no protection and every mistake carries a cost.

Hosting the tournament for the first time since 1988, Morocco has provided a dramatic backdrop to an AFCON that has already delivered late goals, tactical battles and standout individual displays, and the last eight promise even higher stakes.

The 35th edition of Africa’s premier international tournament runs until the final on Jan. 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Of the 24 teams that began the journey across six Moroccan cities, only eight remain: Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt and Ivory Coast.

Together, they account for 22 AFCON titles, a reminder that pedigree and history are woven into every tie.

The quarterfinals open on Friday with a West African derby between Mali and Senegal.

Senegal, champions in 2021 and runners-up two years earlier, have progressed with composure rather than spectacle.

They topped their group and navigated the round of 16 by leaning on experience, defensive structure and tournament intelligence.

Mali, still chasing a first continental crown after reaching the final in 1972, have impressed with their discipline and efficiency.

Their calm penalty shootout win over Tunisia underlined their belief, setting up a contest likely to be decided by small details, with Senegal’s experience offering a slight edge.

Later on Friday, the spotlight turns to a heavyweight clash between hosts Morocco and five-time champions Cameroon.

Morocco’s campaign has been built on defensive solidity, conceding just once in four matches, while the return of captain Achraf Hakimi has sharpened both balance and leadership.

Late goals have carried the Atlas Lions through tense moments, and home support has grown louder with each round, fuelled by memories of their historic 2022 World Cup run.

Cameroon arrive with their own sense of history, having eliminated Morocco in the semifinals the last time AFCON was staged here in 1988.

A hard-fought victory over South Africa in the round of 16 has reinforced their reputation as masters of survival, and they will relish the pressure-filled atmosphere.

Saturday’s action begins with another classic rivalry as Algeria face Nigeria. Algeria, champions in 2019, were pushed to the limit by DRC before substitute Anis Boulbina struck in the 119th minute of extra time.

Tactical discipline and patience remain the Desert Foxes’ defining traits. Nigeria, by contrast, have looked explosive going forward.

Their 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in the last 16, highlighted by two goals from Victor Osimhen, showcased pace, power and ruthless finishing, setting up a clash of control against counterattack.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen (2nd L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the AFCON round of 16 football match against Mozambique at the Sports Complex stadium, Fes, Morocco, Jan. 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The quarterfinal stage closes with a meeting of giants between Egypt and Ivory Coast.

Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history with seven titles, have steadily grown into the tournament under Mohamed Salah’s leadership, combining technical quality with increasing defensive control.

Ivory Coast, the defending champions after their dramatic home triumph in 2023, arrive with momentum after a commanding 3-0 win over Burkina Faso, with goals spread across the team.

Chasing the rare feat of back-to-back titles, the Elephants will test Egypt’s composure in a matchup that blends North African precision with West African physicality.