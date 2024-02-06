Hosts Ivory Coast are poised to continue their impressive resurgence at the Africa Cup of Nations, fueled by fervent home support, as they aim for a spot in the final by defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two teams will clash in Abidjan on Wednesday, following Nigeria's showdown with South Africa in Bouake in the first semifinal earlier that day.

The victors will progress to Sunday's final in Abidjan.

Despite a shaky start to the tournament, which included a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the group stage to underdog Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast has rallied to reach the final four, buoyed by enthusiastic home crowds.

They return to Abidjan’s Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, where they delivered timid performances in the group stage but now look like a revitalized side after their come-from-behind knockout round success over holders Senegal and neighbors Mali.

"We were at the bottom of a hole after losing to Equatorial Guinea. We had to wait for the group matches to finish to find out whether we qualified, which happened. After all that we endured, we are no longer afraid of anything,” said influential Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana.

"After the Equatorial Guinea match, we were insulted and we felt alone. But we managed to get through. Champions always manage to advance,” he added.

The Ivorians take on a Congolese outfit that drew four successive matches before their 3-1 quarterfinal win over Guinea.

They had set advancing from their group, which they did despite three draws, as their primary ambition for the tournament, so anything they achieve now is a bonus.

"But now we are in the semifinals, it would be stupid not to believe we can go on and get into the final,” said coach Sebastien Desabre. The Congolese won the second of their two Cup of Nations triumphs 50 years ago when the country was known as Zaire.

Nigeria have won all three previous meetings with South Africa at past Cup of Nations finals, the last in the 2019 quarterfinal in Cairo.

Both sides have kept clean sheets through their last four outings at the tournament and beaten off difficult opponents to reach the semis.

Nigeria edged the Ivorians in the group stage and Cameroon in the last-16, while South Africa eliminated pre-tournament favorites Morocco.

"I think Nigeria is a team that has become better and better,” said South Africa coach Hugo Broos.

Nigeria are playing in a record 15th semifinal at the Africa Cup of Nations, but they have only progressed from one of their last six at this stage of the competition, going on to win the competition in South Africa in 2013.