Ivory Coast, Senegal and South Africa on Tuesday sealed the list of group winners in African World Cup qualifying, joining six others as automatic qualifiers for next year’s tournament.

Ivory Coast secured a 3-0 home victory over Kenya in Abidjan, edging Gabon by a single point to top Group F. In Dakar, Sadio Mane’s brace steered Senegal to a 4-0 rout of Mauritania, giving them a two-point cushion over runners-up Democratic Republic of the Congo in Group B.

South Africa claimed the top spot in Group C, overcoming a three-point deduction and relying on a favorable result from Nigeria to secure their first World Cup berth since hosting in 2010.

Earlier, Morocco and Tunisia had already booked their tickets, while Egypt and Algeria confirmed qualification with a round to spare last week. Ghana and Cape Verde booked their places with home wins on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The completion of the group phase also settled the four best runners-up – Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon and Nigeria – who will compete in playoffs next month to decide a single winner. That team will advance to the intercontinental playoffs in March, where the final two World Cup berths will be decided.

Ivory Coast score early

Captain Franck Kessie put the Ivorians ahead after seven minutes, but they squandered a host of chances before teenager Yan Diomande added a second in the 54th minute.

Amad Diallo sealed the 3-0 win with an 84th-minute free kick amid a torrential downpour.

Gabon, a point behind going into Tuesday’s final fixtures, were without suspended star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their home game against Burundi, which they won 2-0 with two late goals.

Senegal dominate Mauritania

Senegal took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Mane curled in a long-range free kick.

He added a second three minutes into the second half. Iliman Ndiaye dribbled through the defense to score a superb third in the 64th minute and Habib Diallo capped the 4-0 victory near the end.

Bafana Bafana back

South Africa beat Rwanda 3-0 in Nelspruit to finish first in Group C.

Benin, which had a two-point lead going into the final round, tumbled to third after a 4-0 loss to Nigeria, for whom Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick.

Bafana Bafana finished on 18 points, with Nigeria runners-up ahead of Benin on goal difference, as both ended with 17 points.

South Africa had three points deducted last month after being found guilty of fielding a suspended player in an earlier qualifier in March, an infraction the team admitted.

Thalente Mbatha opened the scoring after five minutes, Oswin Appollis added a second in the 26th and Evidence Makgopa made it 3-0 in the 72nd with a header from a corner.

For Nigeria, Osimhen opened in the third minute from a through pass by Samuel Chukwueze, who then crossed for Osimhen to head home a second in the 37th.

Osimhen completed his hat trick soon after halftime with a header from a Moses Simon chipped pass.

Frank Onyeka added a stunning volley for Nigeria’s fourth.

Morocco perfect, Algeria celebrate late

Morocco finished the qualifiers with a 100% record, wrapping up their Group E campaign with a 1-0 home win over Congo for a record-setting 16th straight victory.

Algeria, already qualified last week, hoped to celebrate in front of their fans in Tizi Ouzou on Tuesday but needed two late penalties from Mohammed Amoura to beat Uganda 2-1.

Amoura finished as top scorer in the African qualifiers with 10 goals as Algeria concluded their Group G campaign with 25 points.

Uganda shocked Algeria early, with Steven Mukwala giving the visitors a sixth-minute lead.

Algeria handed a debut to goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of 1998 France World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, but he was beaten for the opener.