Africa’s group-stage qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup wrap up over the next week, determining seven more teams headed to the North American tournament.

Morocco and Tunisia have already secured top spots in their respective groups, while the remaining seven group winners – each earning an automatic place at the finals – will be confirmed by next Tuesday.

Egypt look set to seal their qualification on Wednesday with a match against minnows Djibouti in Group A.

Ghana can claim the top spot in Group I the same day if they defeat the Central African Republic and closest rivals Madagascar slip up.

Algeria need a point from their penultimate Group G clash against Somalia on Thursday to join the list of qualifiers.

In Group D, the tiny Cape Verde Islands hold a four-point lead over second-placed Cameroon and need just one win from their final two qualifiers to secure a fairytale berth at the finals.

Cape Verde are away to Libya on Thursday and finish their campaign at home against Eswatini next Monday.

Senegal are well positioned in Group B with a two-point lead over the Democratic Republic of Congo and will qualify if they win their last two matches: away against South Sudan on Friday and at home to Mauritania next Tuesday.

In Group F, Ivory Coast lead Gabon by a single point. They will qualify if they beat lowly-ranked Seychelles away on Friday and host Kenya at home on Oct. 14.

South Africa's 3-point advantage

In Group C, South Africa had a three-point lead, but points were stripped last week for fielding a suspended player in March, leaving them trailing Benin on goal difference.

Benin play their final two qualifiers away to Rwanda on Friday and Nigeria next Tuesday, while South Africa face Zimbabwe at home on Friday and Rwanda next Tuesday.

The fixture against neighboring Zimbabwe is technically an away game, but because Zimbabwe lacks a stadium deemed suitable for international competition, the match will be played in Durban, giving South Africa a major advantage.

At the weekend, Belgian coach Hugo Broos took responsibility for the error that saw South Africa field midfielder Teboho Mokoena while he was suspended.

“I am responsible. I am the coach; I had to know this player had two yellow cards. So, stop with it,” he said, addressing ongoing outrage from South African fans. “Just focus on the two remaining games and support us. We will do everything to win, and for me, it’s extra motivation.”