Aytemiz Alanyaspor claimed a 3-2 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday to qualify for the Turkish Cup semifinals.

The Mediterranean side's Khouma Babacar scored the opening goal for Aytemiz Alanyaspor in the 30th minute at the Lions' Turk Telekom Stadium.

Salih Uçan doubled the lead with a classy shot in the penalty area at the near end of first half.

In the 48th minute, Senegalese forward Babacar produced another goal with a penalty shot, making the score 3-0.

Approaching the end of the match, Galatasaray's Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed narrowed the gap in the 83rd minute.

In the stoppage time, the Lions found one more goal with Gedson Fernandes but it was not enough to bring victory to Galatarasay, with the game concluding as 3-2.

Galatasaray rival Fenerbahçe was also recently eliminated from the Turkish Cup, losing to Istanbul Başakşehir.