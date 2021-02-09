Defending champions of Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul Başakşehir advanced to the semifinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup late Tuesday, defeating a 10-man Fenerbahçe in its home venue Ülker Stadium.

Başakşehir’s Junior Fernandes scored the opener at 42nd minute, to be equalized half an hour later by Fenerbahçe’s Enner Valencia.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Canaries’ center-back Mauricio Lemos got sent off with a red card at the 45th minute after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) inspection.

The quarterfinals match advanced to the extra time as 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw.

Başakşehir’s Fredrik Guldbransen concluded the score as 1-2 at the 96th minute, with Fenerbahçe’s later efforts bearing no fruit.

The Yellow Canaries suffered another home defeat against archrival Galatasaray over the weekend.

In other matches of the quarterfinals, Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray will take on Alanyaspor at the Türk Telekom Stadium on Wednesday.

Thursday will see two matchups. In the first match of the day, Sivasspor will face Antalyaspor, followed by a match between Konyaspor and the other Istanbul giant, Beşiktaş.

The games will be played in knockout format and will employ the video assistant referee (VAR) system. The four winners will play the semifinals scheduled for March 16-18.