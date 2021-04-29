Istanbul heavyweight Fenerbahçe dropped two vital points in the Turkish Super Lig title race after being held to a goalless yet fiery draw against southern contenders Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Thursday.

Despite Alanyaspor strikers hitting the bars three times, neither team managed a breakthrough at Bahçesehir Okulları Stadium in a match that Fenerbahçe ended with 10 men on the pitch after their right-back Gökhan Gönül was shown a red card in the 43rd minute.

Beşiktaş now has a huge advantage in the title race, leading the Super Lig with 78 points.

Fenerbahçe is in the second spot with 73 points and Galatasaray has 72 points in the third spot with four games to play in the Super Lig campaign.