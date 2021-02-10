Aytemiz Alanyaspor claimed a 3-2 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday to qualify for the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals.
The Mediterranean side's Khouma Babacar scored the opening goal in the 30th minute at the Lions' Türk Telekom Stadium.
Salih Uçan doubled the lead with a classy finish in the penalty area near the end of the first half.
In the 48th minute, Senegalese forward Babacar scored his second from the penalty spot, making it 3-0.
Galatasaray's Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed narrowed the gap in the 83rd minute.
The Lions found a second goal with Gedson Fernandes in the stoppage time but it was not enough to bring victory.
Galatasaray rival Fenerbahçe was also recently eliminated from the Turkish Cup, losing to Istanbul Başakşehir.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.