Lionel Messi is set to play his final World Cup qualifier on Thursday as Argentina faces Venezuela at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium, while four South American teams battle for the remaining automatic spots in the 2026 tournament, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The 38-year-old captain called the match “very special,” with his family – including his wife, children, parents and siblings – expected in the stands.

“It’s going to be very special for me because it will be my last qualifying match. I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after that,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said last week.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni added Wednesday that the occasion “is going to be emotional, special and beautiful.”

“If it really is the last qualifying match, we have to enjoy it,” he said.

While Argentina have secured their World Cup berth, topping the South American qualifying table with 35 points, three automatic qualification spots remain up for grabs ahead of Thursday’s fixtures and the final matchday on Sept. 9.

Ecuador and Brazil are already qualified with 25 points each, followed by Uruguay and Paraguay with 24 points apiece and Colombia with 22. Venezuela, with 18 points, remain in contention, chasing a first World Cup appearance.

Ecuador’s remarkable recovery is among the campaign’s most compelling storylines, overcoming a three-point penalty for a player eligibility issue to secure qualification.

Brazil’s journey has been bumpier, marked by a coaching change after a 4-1 away defeat to Argentina, when Dorival Júnior was replaced and Carlo Ancelotti made his debut in a goalless draw with Ecuador.

The qualifying cycle has produced memorable moments, including Colombia’s first-ever World Cup qualifying win over Brazil, a stunning 2-1 victory in Barranquilla in November 2023.

Uruguay also bade an emotional farewell to captain Luis Suarez, who retired from international football during a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in September 2024.

Thursday’s fixtures see Paraguay face Ecuador, Argentina take on Venezuela, Uruguay meet Peru, Colombia host Bolivia and Brazil play Chile.

If matters remain unresolved, the final matchday on Tuesday will determine the last automatic qualifiers for the global tournament next June and July, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.