Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to start Turkish football star Arda Güler in the first 11, stating it was aimed at helping the player continue his development to reach Real Madrid’s level.

After Real Madrid's 3-0 victory against Real Valladolid at home in La Liga’s second week, Ancelotti addressed the media. He was asked about his choice to include Güler in the starting lineup instead of Brahim Diaz, especially following Jude Bellingham’s injury during training on Aug. 23.

Ancelotti remarked: “I was undecided between starting Arda or Brahim. Given that we were playing at home, I thought starting Arda would be more beneficial for him. He had a good match.”

The Italian coach noted that Arda played in various positions during the game and clarified that he does not see Arda as Bellingham’s primary alternative.

Ancelotti emphasized the importance of giving young players like Arda, Brahim and Endrick more playing time in a highly competitive squad like Real Madrid. He explained that starting Arda in the first 11 and providing him with more minutes is part of his goal to assist in the player’s ongoing development.

Güler, a young professional footballer born in Istanbul in 2003, has rapidly gained international attention for his exceptional talent and skill. His footballing journey began at the youth academy of Fenerbahçe, one of Türkiye's most prominent clubs, where his impressive performances led to a swift rise through the ranks, culminating in a senior team debut at a remarkably young age.

Güler is renowned for his attacking prowess, primarily playing as an attacking midfielder or winger. He possesses exceptional dribbling skills, vision and a natural ability to create scoring chances. His versatility and adaptability to different positions make him a valuable asset to any team.

Güler's performances at both club and youth international levels have attracted interest from top European clubs. He has represented Türkiye at various youth levels and is widely regarded as a future key player for the Turkish national team.

While Güler's career is still in its early stages, his talent and potential are undeniable, according to football experts and fans.