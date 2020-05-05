Turkish Super Lig’s Ankaragücü announced Tuesday that one of its players has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19, and further advanced checks were carried out. His treatment starts in hospital. We will be informing our fans regarding the situation of our footballer during treatment process,” a statement by the club read.

It added that all footballers and technical stuff were tested for the virus.

Gençlerbirliği, Antalyaspor, Alanyaspor, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Göztepe and Başakşehir clubs released messages on their social media, wishing for a quick recovery of Ankaragücü player.

Turkish clubs closely watch the health situation of their players amid the pandemic. Previously, Fenerbahçe basketball players and staff members had reported symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and underwent treatment. Also, the manager of Galatasaray, Fatih Terim, as well as its vice-chairman, Abdurrahim Albayrak, tested positive for the new coronavirus and were treated in a hospital. Both were discharged after their recovery.