In the vast tapestry of football history, some matches transcend the boundaries of sport, capturing the collective imagination of fans around the world.

One such encounter that will forever be etched into the memory of football enthusiasts is the UEFA Champions League final of 2005 – a titanic battle between AC Milan and Liverpool.

This clash between two European football powerhouses, steeped in rich history and brimming with anticipation, provided a spectacle to be remembered.

Fast forward to the present day, Istanbul prepares to witness another monumental clash featuring another English-Italian date.

Manchester City and Inter Milan, two giants of the modern game, are poised to lock horns in the Champions League final.

The stage is set for a clash of epic proportions as City, on a quest to secure their maiden Champions League title and complete a historic treble, face off against an Inter side hungry for their fourth European crown.

The stakes couldn't be higher as the two clubs separated by wide financial disparities face off in a game that can only be decided after the final whistle.

To justify the tale, why not embark on a historical expedition, delving deep into the archives of time, and unlock the hallowed, yet seldom recounted, chapters of the "Miracle of Istanbul" chronicles?

Chapter 1: Unraveling 2005 Symphony

The stage was set for an epic showdown between European football giants.

AC Milan, boasting stars like Maldini, Pirlo and Shevchenko, seemed destined for glory after a dominant first half.

Goals from Maldini and Crespo gave them a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead. Liverpool appeared shell-shocked and resigned to their fate, while Milan's defensive prowess, well, they are Italians, after all, suffocated their every move.

Chapter 2: Symphony Resurges

However, as the saying goes, it's not over until the final whistle and Liverpool had no intention of surrendering meekly.

Led by their charismatic and passionate manager, Rafael Benitez, the Reds rallied together in the face of adversity.

Therefore, "walking alone" was not exactly an option for them.

The second half witnessed an awe-inspiring display of determination and unwavering belief that would forever be etched in football folklore.

Chapter 3: Miracle unfolds, Istanbul echoes

Within six minutes of the second-half kickoff, Liverpool ignited their audacious fightback.

The inspirational captain, Steven Gerrard, unleashed a thunderous header, reigniting hope as the tide began to turn.

Relentless pressure from Liverpool forced a calamitous own goal by AC Milan's Gattuso, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

With an unyielding force propelling them, Liverpool refused to relent.

In the 60th minute, I Rossoneri saw their dreams fade into little clouds as Vladimir Smicer unleashed a ferocious long-range shot, drawing the game level.

Despair transformed into delirium as thousands of Liverpool supporters erupted in euphoria.

As if it was a fairytale, one fan in Üskudar could hear the echoes coming all the way from Başakşehir.

The contest remained deadlocked, and extra time ensued, ultimately leading to the heroes' emergence in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Epilogue: Legends are born

Amid nail-biting tension, Liverpool's night of redemption climaxed in the safe hands of goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek.

The Polish shot-stopper, who had displayed incredible saves throughout the match, etched his name in Liverpool folklore with a double save from Shevchenko's penalty, securing a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

The 2005 Champions League final will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide. Liverpool's triumph against all odds stands as a testament to the power of belief, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of the game. It was a night when the underdogs rewrote the script and defied the odds, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations. The miracle in Istanbul shines as a beacon of hope, reminding us that in football, as in life, anything is possible.

Task at hand

As we fast forward to the present day, Manchester City and Inter Milan stand on the cusp of history. Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium sets the stage again for the grandest club game in world football.

City, driven by the desire to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time and complete a famous treble, exude confidence.

On the other hand, Inter Milan, entering the final with almost no expectations, may find solace in their underdog status as they look to secure their fourth European Cup.

Manchester City, barring any last-minute fitness concerns, has a clean bill of health, with Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji being closely monitored.

Inter Milan hopes to have Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit for the final, while Joaquin Correa's availability remains doubtful.

Sadly, Dalbert has been ruled out of contention.

Manchester City, fueled by their unparalleled dominance, are in pole position to claim the ultimate prize.

However, Inter Milan, while regarded as the weaker side of City's way, will not be a pushover.

Guardiola's infamous tinkering in the 2019 final against Chelsea is a cautionary tale, reminding us that anything can happen in football.

Nonetheless, the sheer strength of City's squad should give them the edge against Inter in this weekend's showdown.

As the world eagerly awaits the final act of this grand footballing narrative, one thing is sure: the stage is set for a clash that will resonate for years to come.

Who knows? It is Istanbul of miracles, after all, and history has a certain tendency to repeat itself.