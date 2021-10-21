Spanish teenage sensation Ansu Fati agreed Wednesday to a new six-year deal with La Liga giant Barcelona.

The new contract that runs until 2027, includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), the Catalans confirmed.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene for Barcelona at 16, when he became the second-youngest player in La Liga history.

He quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League and the youngest player to score for the Spanish national team.

Fati, who inherited Barcelona’s No. 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris Saint-Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club and has had to fight his way back from four surgeries to repair an injury to his left knee, suffered in November 2020.

He played his first game in almost a year last month when he scored after only a few minutes on the pitch as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Levante.

The club and player will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce the deal.