Uruguay were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Monday after a late equaliser spared them defeat.

The two-time world champions struggled to cope with Saudi Arabia’s high-intensity pressure late in the first half and were stunned in the 41st minute when Abdulelah Al-Amri broke the deadlock.

Uruguay came out aggressively after the break, almost finding an immediate response as the match quickly shifted into a contest between sustained Uruguayan pressure and a disciplined Saudi defence.

Their breakthrough arrived in the 80th minute when Maxi Araujo finished first time to level the score and secure at least a point.

Captain Federico Valverde nearly completed the comeback in stoppage time, but Mohammed Al-Owais produced a brilliant save to keep Saudi Arabia level.

“In the second half, we did what the coach asked of us and improved,” Valverde said. “As captain, I’m happy with everything the team gave. I want to focus on what we did to get the draw. We’re going to work hard to win the next match.”

Uruguay top Group H ahead of Saudi Arabia, but all teams are tied on one point after Spain were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde earlier.

Saudi Arabia face Spain on June 21, while Uruguay play Cape Verde.

Uruguay were first to threaten when Federico Viñas’ diving header was palmed clear by Al-Owais in the 30th minute.

The closing stages of the first half, however, were dominated by Saudi Arabia, who created a series of dangerous set pieces.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was forced into a big save in the 38th to deny Al-Amri, but he was beaten three minutes later by the defender.

Hassan Al-Tambakti finished off a corner, but his effort was parried by Muslera. The rebound fell to Al-Amri, who found the net from close range.

Uruguay needed just 48 seconds of the second half to show they were ready to respond.

Guillermo Varela’s cross found Matías Viñas, whose header was pushed away by Al-Owais.

Saudi Arabia then dropped deep, giving Uruguay more space and relying heavily on Al-Owais.

In the 60th, Manuel Ugarte struck from distance and hit the post, with a touch from Al-Owais helping divert the effort.

The goalkeeper made nine saves in the match, the most at the World Cup so far, but he could not stop Araujo from earning Uruguay a deserved equaliser.

Al-Owais denied Federico Vinas’ header, but the rebound fell to Araujo, who struck home.

He later produced a crucial stop to deny Valverde a winner as Saudi Arabia survived Uruguay’s late pressure.

“It was a good start, and I believe we deserved to win,” Saudi forward Salem Al-Dawsari said. “Step by step, we can qualify for the next round. We came here to win and go as far as possible, not just to take part. We hope to correct our mistakes in the next match so we can secure a victory and move closer to qualification.”