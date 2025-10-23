Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League was more than a routine win – it was a showcase of Turkish brilliance.

Arda Güler, the 20-year-old Real Madrid prodigy, dazzled the home crowd with a composed, commanding performance that earned him the Player of the Match award and the upper hand over his compatriot, Juventus captain Kenan Yıldız.

Turkish duel

The night was billed as the “Turkish Derby” long before kickoff and the spectacle lived up to its name.

Two of Türkiye’s brightest young stars – both on the Golden Boy Award nominees' list – met as rivals for the first time.

And though Jude Bellingham’s opportunistic strike in the 57th minute sealed the points for Real Madrid, it was Güler’s command of the game that left an indelible mark.

Dictating the tempo from midfield, Güler was everywhere – threading passes through Juventus’ stubborn defense, winning duels and pressing relentlessly.

His movement between the lines continually stretched Juventus’ shape and it was his sharp pressure high up the pitch that forced the turnover leading to Bellingham’s decisive goal.

Across the pitch, Kenan Yıldız embodied resilience and leadership.

Wearing Juventus’ iconic No. 10 shirt and captaining his side at just 20 years old, the Regensburg-born playmaker worked tirelessly, linking play, covering ground and leading by example.

Even in defeat, he carried himself like a veteran, a sign of why Juventus entrusted him with the armband.

Parallel paths, different destinies

Their journeys have been remarkably intertwined yet uniquely defined.

Güler, nicknamed “the Turkish Messi” in his early days, for his artistry and vision, endured a frustrating debut season in Madrid after his 20 million euro ($23.2 million) transfer from Fenerbahçe in 2023, spending much of it sidelined by injury.

But 2025 has marked his true arrival.

Under Xabi Alonso, Güler has blossomed – seven starts in Real’s first ten matches across all competitions, three goals, five assists and a growing aura of confidence that reflects in every touch.

Kenan Yıldız’s rise, meanwhile, has been a story of steady maturity.

Since leaving Bayern Munich’s academy in 2022, he has become a cornerstone of Juventus’ rebuild.

With his balance of flair and grit, he has earned comparisons to Del Piero, though his identity is now distinctly his own.

He entered this match with three goals and two assists this season and a stellar showing in Türkiye’s Euro qualifiers, where he scored in a 2-1 win over Hungary.

His captaincy in Madrid was more than symbolic – it was a passing of trust from Juventus’ veterans to their future.

Flow of battle

Real Madrid controlled possession in the first half, but Juventus’ deep defensive line and compact midfield made breakthroughs rare.

Güler’s composure stood out; he dictated rhythm, switching play effortlessly and creating half-chances for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

His 20th-minute cutback nearly produced the opener, only for Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio to pull off a stunning save.

Yıldız responded with bursts of brilliance of his own.

In the 23rd minute, he combined neatly with Dusan Vlahovic, forcing Thibaut Courtois into a low save that reminded Madrid why the young Turk is so highly rated.

When Güler danced past Manuel Locatelli with a nutmeg in the 32nd, Yıldız immediately slid in for a clean, decisive tackle – the duel drawing applause from both benches.

As the game wore on, Güler’s persistence broke Juventus’ resistance.

His pressing triggered the turnover that led to Vinicius’ shot off the post and Bellingham’s easy finish.

Moments later, he nearly turned provider again, threading a perfect pass to Mbappe that was only denied by Di Gregorio’s double save.

Yıldız, still leading by example, dropped deeper to help Juventus regain control, but the Italian side’s attack lacked the precision to capitalize.

When both players were substituted in the 74th minute – Güler to a standing ovation, Yıldız with frustration etched on his face – the crowd knew they had witnessed something special: the emergence of a rivalry defined not by enmity, but by excellence.

Respect and pride

After the final whistle, their words mirrored their respect. “Playing against Kenan, my brother, makes it even more special,” said Güler, beaming as the Bernabeu crowd chanted his name.

Yıldız, gracious despite the loss, added, “Arda’s extraordinary. He makes the game look easy. This hurts, but it pushes me to work harder.”

Their post-match embrace went viral in Türkiye – a moment of unity that transcended competition.

UEFA’s social media post celebrating the “Turkish Derby” drew nearly 200,000 engagements and Turkish fans across X and Instagram flooded timelines with pride.

For Real Madrid, the victory extended their unbeaten start to the season and solidified their position atop both La Liga and the Champions League league phase.

For Juventus, it was another setback in a turbulent campaign – but also proof that their young leader has the mentality to carry them forward.