Defending champions Argentina begin the knockout phase of their FIFA World Cup title defense on Friday when they meet tournament debutants Cape Verde in the round of 32 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where Lionel Scaloni's unbeaten side will look to continue its dominant run against a Blue Sharks team that has already proven it can frustrate the world's elite.

Argentina have looked every bit the pre-tournament favorites through the group stage, joining co-host Mexico and France as the only teams to win all three of their matches. The Albiceleste have combined attacking efficiency with defensive control, extending a remarkable run that has turned them into one of international football's modern powerhouses.

The last time Argentina lost a knockout match in any major tournament was seven years ago, when Brazil claimed a 2-0 victory in the 2019 Copa America semifinals in Belo Horizonte. Since then, Scaloni has transformed the national team into a serial winner, guiding Argentina to Copa America titles in 2021 and 2023 before ending a 36-year World Cup drought with the unforgettable triumph in Qatar in 2022.

That winning mentality has carried into North America, where Argentina have stretched their overall knockout winning streak to 10 matches while continuing an equally impressive 10-game winning run across the World Cup and Copa America.

At the heart of that success remains Lionel Messi.

Now 39, the Inter Miami star continues to defy time. He has already scored six goals in the tournament, matching Kylian Mbappe despite playing one fewer game, and has been directly responsible for 75% of Argentina's eight goals. His influence remains as decisive as ever, with his movement, creativity and finishing continuing to shape the defending champions' attack.

Messi is expected to return to the starting lineup after beginning the victory over Jordan on the bench. Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul are also set to reclaim their places after being rested, while Cristian Romero appears to have recovered from the knee scare he suffered against Austria and is expected to replace Nicolas Otamendi in central defense.

Although Messi has carried much of the scoring burden, Argentina will also expect greater contributions from Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, whose combined international tally stands at 52 goals. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez will likewise be tasked with providing his trademark late runs into the penalty area as the matches become increasingly demanding.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, arrive with nothing to lose and plenty already accomplished.

One of four nations making its World Cup debut alongside Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, the Blue Sharks are the only newcomers to survive the group stage, writing one of the tournament's most memorable stories.

Their success has been built not on attacking flair but on outstanding defensive organization.

Bubista's side announced itself by holding Spain scoreless in its first-ever World Cup match, with goalkeeper Vozinha producing a standout performance. Cape Verde then battled back from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against Uruguay after surrendering an early lead before finishing the group stage with another disciplined goalless draw against Saudi Arabia.

Those performances produced two clean sheets in three matches and demonstrated the tactical discipline that has made Cape Verde one of the tournament's toughest teams to break down.

The Blue Sharks enter the knockout stage as the lowest-scoring team remaining, but their compact defensive structure and willingness to absorb pressure make them dangerous opponents capable of frustrating even the world's best sides.

Repeating the defensive display that neutralized Spain will be essential against Argentina's star-studded attack. Bubista knows his players will spend long stretches without possession, but the coach has built his team's historic campaign on resilience, discipline and belief.

Cape Verde also received encouraging injury news before the knockout rounds. Midfielders Jamiro Monteiro and Kevin Lenini recovered after injury concerns ahead of the final group match, while only Telmo Arcanjo remains unavailable with a muscle problem.

Goals, however, remain a concern.

Dailon Rocha Livramento, who scored four times during qualifying, has yet to find the net at the finals, leaving veteran Ryan Mendes, the nation's all-time leading scorer with 22 international goals, and Garry Rodrigues, who has 10, to provide much of the attacking inspiration.