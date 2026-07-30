Argentina's dramatic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign continues to cast a shadow long after the final whistle, with FIFA launching disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and charging several players and a member of the coaching staff over incidents during both the final against Spain and the politically charged semifinal victory over England.

The governing body announced Monday that midfielder Leandro Paredes, defender Nahuel Molina and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala are facing assault-related charges stemming from the heated aftermath of Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory in the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to FIFA, Paredes faces three counts of assault after allegedly grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat before shoving him to the ground during the post-match confrontation. Molina has been charged with assault and unsporting conduct after television footage appeared to show him striking Spain midfielder Rodri in the midsection following the final whistle.

Ayala is also accused of assault after allegedly placing his hands around the neck of Spain midfielder Dani Olmo during the melee.

Days after the incident, Ayala apologized publicly, saying his actions were a reaction to something Olmo had allegedly said during the confrontation. Olmo rejected the apology, insisting the Argentine coach had fabricated the claim and denying he made any provocative remarks.

FIFA confirmed that all three respondents have been formally notified of the allegations and will have the opportunity to present their defense before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reaches a verdict.

"In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," FIFA said in a statement.

Additional disciplinary cases have also been opened against Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi, with both accused of unsporting conduct during the fiery conclusion to the tournament.

Beyond the incidents in the final, FIFA has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association over several alleged breaches of tournament regulations throughout the World Cup.

Among the most significant issues is the display of a politically charged banner following Argentina's 2-1 semifinal victory over England in Atlanta on July 15. As the players celebrated on the field, they unveiled a banner reading, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas Islands are Argentine").

The message refers to the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory claimed by Argentina, where the islands are known as the Islas Malvinas. The territorial dispute has remained a deeply sensitive political issue between the two nations for decades and has frequently resurfaced in sporting encounters.

While FIFA's official statement did not specifically mention the Falklands, it cited the display of "inappropriate messages" and is investigating whether the banner breached regulations prohibiting the use of football matches for political or non-sporting demonstrations.

The AFA is also under investigation for a series of additional alleged violations, including discriminatory chants and gestures, delayed kick-offs, failures to comply with match and security protocols, inappropriate messages displayed by players and spectators, and objects allegedly thrown by fans during matches.