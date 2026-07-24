Nicolas Otamendi has retired from international football, ending a decorated 17-year career that established him as one of Argentina's most accomplished defenders and a central figure in the team's most successful era in decades.

The 38-year-old center back announced his decision Thursday in an emotional Instagram post, days after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The defeat denied the defending champions a second straight world title, but it also marked the final international appearance of one of the country's most respected veterans.

"Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career," Otamendi wrote. "As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second.

"Thank you, Argentina, for allowing me to fulfill the dream of becoming a world champion."

Otamendi leaves the national team with 139 appearances and eight goals after making his senior debut in 2009. His longevity, physical presence and leadership made him a fixture in Argentina's defense under several coaches, particularly Lionel Scaloni, whose squad transformed years of near misses into sustained international success.

His crowning achievement came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he anchored Argentina's back line during its first world title run in 36 years. Alongside Cristian Romero, Otamendi delivered a series of composed performances as Argentina captured the trophy that had eluded the nation since 1986.

He also helped Argentina win consecutive Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024 and lifted the 2022 Finalissima, becoming one of the few players to feature prominently throughout the country's recent golden era.

Although Argentina fell short against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Otamendi remained a key starter throughout the tournament, helping guide the Albiceleste back to the sport's biggest stage before ending his international career.

Over four World Cups spanning 16 years, from South Africa in 2010 to the United States in 2026, Otamendi evolved from an energetic young defender into one of the team's senior leaders. His fearless style, aerial dominance and uncompromising approach made him a cornerstone of Argentina's defense and one of the nation's most capped players.

His retirement further signals the gradual transition of the squad that restored Argentina to the top of world football. With several veterans stepping aside, the team now begins a new chapter after one of the most successful periods in its history.

At club level, Otamendi recently returned to Argentina after a successful 16-year career in Europe. After beginning with Velez Sarsfield, he played for Porto, Valencia, Manchester City and Benfica, winning league titles and earning a reputation as one of Europe's most reliable defenders.

He joined River Plate earlier this year on a free transfer from Benfica, signing through December 2027. The move allows him to continue his playing career in his home country while bringing veteran leadership to one of South America's biggest clubs.