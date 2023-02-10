The London-based English Premier League club Arsenal have taken the initiative to reach out to the U.K.'s Muslim community to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Mohammed Kozbar, chairperson of the Finsbury Park Mosque in North London, said the English Premier League club reached out to them to take part in relief work.

"They contacted us, we have this good relation with them. They offered to provide food, some other material, necessary items to the victims as well to those affected by the earthquake," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Kozbar said they are working with the club to see how they can deliver the supplies to the disaster zones.

Earlier, Arsenal extended condolences to the victims on Twitter, saying, "We are truly saddened to hear of the tragic events. Our thoughts are with all those who are affected."

Arsenal flags are waved at the Emirates Stadium, London, U.K., Dec. 26, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Shocked but united

Kozbar said the Muslim community in the U.K. is united in aiding quake-hit victims in both Türkiye and Syria.

He said that like many people around the world, Muslims in London were also shocked when they first received the news of the earthquakes, which is being termed "a huge disaster" for the people of Türkiye and Syria and a "shock for the Muslim community here in the U.K."

"No one knew the scale of the disaster. So many lives have been lost because of this earthquake. And this makes people feel really helpless and shocked," he added.

Donation drives

Kozbar said that people did not know how to help until the Muslim Council of Britain, an umbrella body with over 500 Muslim organizations, started to campaign, making "the Muslim community come together."

"They started sending messages through social media, emails and so on, telling people that they can be positive and they can help [with] whatever they can by donating money, make Dua(s) (supplications), and also arranging for shelters, clothes if possible," he added.

The chairperson explained that the communities have mobilized, and many activities and charity campaigns are underway and planned in London.

One of them is collecting donations after Friday prayers in mosques, he said, adding that he believes people will be generous enough to support the campaign.

"We are trying our best to help. I know that the disaster is huge, it needs a lot of effort. But if every one of us does even a bit of things, Insha'Allah (if Allah wills), it will have an impact and help these people," he said.

Kozbar also mentioned that they are currently running an online funds collection campaign through a link, which they distributed on social media for those who would like to donate through the mosque.

He stressed that the raised amount will go to Islamic Relief as well, a member of the U.K.'s Disasters Emergency Committee.

"We try our best to help our brothers and sisters in Türkiye and Syria," Kozbar said.

Close to 19,000 people were killed and over 75,000 others injured in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, according to the national disaster agency the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Locals work at the site of collapsed buildings following a powerful earthquake in the Elbistan district, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Several countries in the region, including Syria where over 3,300 people were killed, were also affected.