Arsenal and Newcastle are set for a high-stakes Premier League clash next weekend as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

After a weekend of dramatic twists, the battle for Europe is tighter than ever, with just six points separating second-place Arsenal from seventh-place Nottingham Forest with only two matches remaining.

The top five will qualify for next season’s Champions League, and Arsenal’s showdown with third-place Newcastle – now just two points back – at Emirates Stadium next Sunday could prove decisive.

On Sunday, Arsenal staged a thrilling comeback to draw 2-2 with newly crowned champion Liverpool at Anfield, while Newcastle cruised past Chelsea 2-0.

Meanwhile, fourth-place Manchester City dropped points in a scoreless draw against last-place Southampton on Saturday, falling a point behind the Gunners.

Forest’s chances were dented by a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester City, which led to owner Evangelos Marinakis appearing to remonstrate with manager Nuno Espirito Santo on the field after the match.

Europa League finalists Manchester United and Tottenham maintained their woeful domestic form – both losing 2-0 at home.

United was beaten by West Ham, and Spurs lost to FA Cup finalist Crystal Palace.

Dumped out of the Champions League semifinals by Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week, Arsenal's main focus now is securing a return to Europe’s top club competition.

But after trailing 2-0 just 21 minutes in against Liverpool, it looked like another sobering day for Mikel Arteta's team, which had already recorded just one win in its last five league games.

Now it’s one in six, but Arsenal avoided defeat after a second-half fightback with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino, who was later sent off.

“What we did in the first half is nowhere near the level, so to do it after is too late. We reacted, great, but the standards in those 20 minutes were unacceptable,” Arteta said.

Six days after confirming he’ll leave Liverpool as a free agent, Trent Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception from some Liverpool fans, who booed him as he came on as a second-half substitute against Arsenal.

“I said to everyone that asked me that question (about the reception) that it is a privilege to live in Europe, where everybody can have his own opinion and everybody can express his own opinion,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. “A few of them were not happy with him. I think all of them are not happy with him leaving the club. But a few of them showed it in a way that they booed him. And a few of them clapped.”

Two points will guarantee Champions League qualification for Arsenal next season, but a third straight runner-up spot could be in doubt if it fails to beat Newcastle, which has second place in its sights after the win against 10-man Chelsea at St. James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali fired the home team ahead from close range in the second minute, and Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea in the 35th following a VAR review for a foul on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Bruno Guimaraes’ dipping shot from distance in the 90th minute sealed the win.

“We still have two games to go and lots of twists and turns that could be around the corner,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “We have to drive forward, reflect on our next game and make sure we’re ready for Arsenal because that is a very, very tough match.”

Forest's rise from relegation battler to Champions League contender has been one of the surprise stories of the season.

But that dream looks in danger of fading in the final weeks after being held at home by already relegated Leicester.

While a point means Forest will be playing European soccer next term – either in the Europa League or Europa Conference League – owner Marinakis didn’t look in the mood to celebrate after the final whistle at City Ground.

Approaching Espirito Santo on the field, the Greek businessman looked frustrated and appeared to remonstrate during a brief exchange before they went their separate ways.

“It is because of the owner and his passion that we are growing as a club. He pushes us. He wants us to be better,” Espirito Santo said, explaining Marinakis was frustrated due to a miscommunication between the bench and medical staff following an injury to striker Taiwo Awoniyi late on.

Forest had come back from a goal down to lead 2-1 against Midlands rival Leicester, but Facundo Buonanotte leveled in the 81st minute.

In addition to the top five, England will be represented by a sixth team in the Champions League next season, as United and Tottenham advanced to an all-English Europa League final, with the winner also qualifying.

But based on domestic form, neither side looks ready to compete with Europe’s elite.

United’s latest defeat was a club-record 17th in the Premier League, leaving it languishing in 16th place.

“Everybody is focused on the final. The final is not the biggest thing in our football club,” United coach Ruben Amorim said. “We need to change a lot of things. If we don’t change the way we play and perform and feel this urgency of winning every game, we should not play in the Champions League.”

It’s even worse for Tottenham – now down to 17th with a club-record 20 losses in a Premier League campaign.