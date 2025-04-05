Everton helped local rivals Liverpool in the Premier League title race by securing a 1-1 draw with second-placed Arsenal on Saturday.

The result at Goodison Park left Arsenal 11 points adrift of Liverpool, with just seven games remaining, making their pursuit of the leaders seem increasingly unlikely.

Iliman Ndiaye equalized with a penalty in the 49th minute after Leandro Trossard had given Arsenal the lead in the 34th. Arsenal rested key players, including Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s game in hand is at Fulham on Sunday, with the Reds’ task having gotten much easier as they look to secure a record-tying 20th English top-flight title.

Saka came on as a halftime substitute for Arsenal, four days after making a goal-scoring return to action against Fulham following a 3.5-month absence.

Arsenal is five points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, which visited Aston Villa later Saturday.

Third-from-last Ipswich squandered the lead and lost 2-1 at home to fourth-from-last Wolverhampton, leaving the bottom three teams well adrift in the relegation race.

Ipswich dropped 12 points behind Wolves, while the bottom two, Leicester and Southampton, are virtually assured of relegation.

In fact, Southampton will be relegated with seven games to spare if it loses to Tottenham on Sunday.

There were three late red cards and nearly 14 minutes of stoppage time in a crazy finish to Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Brighton at Selhurst Park.

Palace was reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute when substitute striker Eddie Nketiah collected a second yellow card, and then to nine men when England center-back Marc Guehi did the same in the 90th.

Brighton center-back Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time, also for two yellow cards.

Before that, Jean-Philippe Mateta – wearing a protective mask to cover a lacerated ear that required 25 stitches after an injury in the FA Cup last month – and Daniel Munoz scored for Palace either side of Danny Welbeck’s equalizer.

The result hurt eighth-placed Brighton’s unlikely bid for Champions League qualification.

In other news, Brazilian striker Evanilson scored twice for Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw at West Ham.