Mikel Arteta faces charges from England's Football Association for comments he made after Arsenal's defeat by Newcastle earlier this month.

Following the 1-0 loss at St. James' Park, where VAR decided not to rule out Anthony Gordon's goal, the Gunners' gaffer labeled the decision "an absolute disgrace."

"Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday, November 4. It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute," an official statement from the FA read.

During the game, VAR underwent a triple check to determine the legitimacy of Joe Willock's cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel, and whether Gordon had been offside.

Arteta, visibly frustrated, expressed his discontent after the match, stating: "You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed. I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it's an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace."

Arsenal swiftly rallied behind their manager, issuing a statement the next day declaring their wholehearted support for Arteta's comments.

The statement urged the need for improvement in officiating standards, emphasizing the Premier League's standing as the best in the world.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches, and supporters, all of whom deserve better," the statement asserted, adding that "PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on an action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations, and apologies."

Arteta has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.