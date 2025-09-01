Spanish international Marco Asensio has sealed a permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain to Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe, completing the deal on the final night of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old winger arrived in Istanbul on Sunday night to undergo his medical and sign a four-year deal, closing the chapter on his frustrating spell in France.

His arrival underscores Fenerbahçe’s push to reestablish themselves at home and in Europe, a goal that recently dismissed coach Jose Mourinho failed to deliver.

Asensio’s career has always been one of soaring highs and untimely setbacks.

Born in Palma de Mallorca, he rose through RCD Mallorca’s academy before Real Madrid secured his signature in 2014 for just 3.9 million euros ($4.6 million).

After loan spells at Mallorca and Espanyol, he broke into Madrid’s first team in 2016, instantly marking himself as a player for the big stage.

His thunderous strike on his Champions League debut against Legia Warsaw and his brace against Barcelona in the 2017 Supercopa de Espana etched his name into Madrid folklore.

Over seven seasons at the Bernabeu, he collected four Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns, scoring 61 goals in 286 appearances.

Injury woes

However, injuries began to shape his story as much as his goals.

A devastating ACL tear in 2019 curtailed his momentum, and the rise of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo eventually pushed him to the fringes.

By 2023, he needed a fresh start, which came in Paris when PSG signed him on a free transfer.

His first year offered glimpses of his talent, with seven goals and five assists across 42 appearances, but consistency eluded him.

The 2024-25 season saw him barely feature, reduced to just 212 Ligue 1 minutes as Luis Enrique restructured his side after Kylian Mbappe’s exit.

It was clear by summer 2025 that Asensio’s time in France was ending. Fenerbahçe, relentless in their pursuit, swooped in during the final hours of deadline day, outlasting competition from Aston Villa who were aiming for a permanent move after a loan spell in England.

Negotiations with PSG dragged until Aug. 31 before a fee of 8.5 million euros, including bonuses, was agreed – far below the 15 million euros initially demanded.

For Asensio, the promise of a starring role and guaranteed minutes outweighed the lure of the Premier League.

The contract runs until June 2029 and is believed to net him between 4-5 million euros annually, with additional performance incentives.

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç and sporting director Mario Branco orchestrated the move as part of a sweeping summer rebuild that has transformed the club’s squad.

The excitement was immediate. Fabrizio Romano’s trademark “Here we go!” set social media alight, while fans in Istanbul hailed the signing as a coup for Turkish football.

Asensio’s arrival crowns one of the most ambitious transfer windows in the club’s history.

Since Mourinho’s appointment in June, Fenerbahçe have invested more than 58 million euros to strengthen nearly every position.

Asensio is expected to slot into the Yellow Canaries' system, adding creativity and experience alongside stalwarts like Youssef En-Nesyri and Talisca.

His debut could come as early as Sept. 7 in the Istanbul derby against Beşiktaş, a baptism of fire that would immediately test his readiness.

He would join forces with Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who arrived from Benfica and Edson Alvarez from West Ham.

Adding further firepower is Malian forward Dorgeles Nene from RB Salzburg, while the back line has been reinforced with the experienced Milan Skriniar and Nelson Semedo.

For Asensio, the challenge is as much about resilience as it is about skill.

Staying fit has long been his biggest hurdle, but if he can rediscover the spark that lit up Madrid’s greatest nights, he could help propel Fenerbahçe to their first league title since 2014 and restore their presence in Europe.