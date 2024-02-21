Atletico Madrid is optimistic that Antoine Griezmann's injury is just a sprained ankle, according to manager Diego Simeone.

Griezmann was substituted in their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

He is the club's all-time leading goalscorer, scoring five goals in six Champions League games this season. Angel Correa replaced him in the 78th minute.

"He (Griezmann) sprained his ankle and we hope it will be just a sprained ankle," Simeone told reporters.

Atletico's injuries are piling up ahead of next week's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Athletic Bilbao.

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez was also injured a minute after halftime on Tuesday, while midfielder Thomas Lemar and winger Marcos Paulo are also sidelined.

Simeone also said he was optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals when they host the Serie A leaders in the second leg on March 13.

"Going beyond the defeat, we've proven that we're able to compete. We know what we'll face," Simeone added.

"After playing against them now we know how they play. Now we hope that when the time comes, we'll be in top shape and we'll compete the way this tournament demands."