Australia's A-League will once again permit a 90-second pause during evening matches this season to allow Muslim players to break their fast at sunset, as Ramadan falls within the competition's schedule.

During the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, practicing Muslim adults fast from dawn to sunset, presenting a challenge for professional athletes.

Sydney FC's Anas Ouahim, a Morocco under-23 international, emphasized the importance of the initiative, which was introduced by the A-League last season, for Muslim players.

"It's definitely challenging. Some jobs are more physically demanding than others, and as a footballer, you need food and water to perform at your best," the midfielder said in an A-League media release.

"When you don't drink or eat for so long, breaking your fast on time is crucial. It helps you hydrate and maybe have a date or something small to regain energy."

With Ramadan having started in Australia on Thursday night, Ouahim will be able to take advantage of the break when the ball goes out of play after sunset if he is selected for Sydney FC's match against Macarthur on Saturday.

"Especially for professional athletes, having that opportunity is really beneficial," the German-born former FC Koln player added.

"It allows me to practice my religion while still playing the sport I love, and I've found a balance that works well."