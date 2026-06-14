Australia showcased some disciplined defending and clinical finishing to secure a 2-0 victory over Türkiye at BC Place late Saturday, spoiling the Crescent-Stars' return to world football's biggest stage after a 24-year hiatus.

Pre-match attention had ⁠centred on Türkiye's Arda Güler, ⁠but it was Australia's youthful attack that made the difference.

Tony Popovic's side set up to absorb pressure and break quickly, with Mohamed ​Toure – back from illness – leading the line alongside ​Nestory ⁠Irankunda.

Their pace and directness provided a constant outlet on the counter, unsettling a Turkish side that dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

That approach paid off in the 27th minute when Irankunda combined pace and control with a composed finish for his sixth international goal, underlining why the 20-year-old is considered one of Australia's brightest talents.

"Proud to be here as head coach, to experience this, to put a smile on these people's faces who have travelled so far to support ⁠us – ⁠I'm just happy for a wonderful young group of men," Popovic said.

"You see the young boys combining to score a goal and can't underestimate what this will do for their confidence and belief."

Türkiye captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu had spoken confidently beforehand, describing his team as more talented and expecting them to control the game as they made their World Cup return after over two decades.

While his side did enjoy the ⁠bulk of possession and registered more shots on target, they were unable to translate that superiority into goals.

Australia were compact and disciplined throughout, closing off space and limiting ​Türkiye's effectiveness in the final third.

Güler saw plenty of the ball but ​repeatedly ran into a wall of gold shirts, with Australia crowding him out whenever he tried to dictate play in dangerous ⁠areas.

Goalkeeper ‌Patrick Beach ‌justified his selection ahead of Mathew Ryan with a ⁠series of important saves, ensuring Australia's defensive ‌effort held firm under sustained pressure.

Turkish fans watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at the Yedikule fortress, in Istanbul, Türkiye, June 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

'Türkiye have time to recover'

Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella rued his side's slow start to the ​World Cup but said they still have time to recover ⁠from a humbling 2-0 ⁠defeat.

"We are extremely saddened," the Italian said. "We know there is still time to recover in the group stage."

"We know that in the beginning, the team ⁠has ⁠been a little bit slow," he conceded.

Türkiye struggled to match Australia physically, with the Socceroos outmuscling their opponents in challenges and getting their heads to the ball first at crosses and corners.

"They're very tall, so it's very difficult sometimes," said Montella.

Australia had few ⁠chances but were dangerous on the break as Türkiye scrambled to get players back from attacking ​positions, a cause for concern for Montella.

Türkiye are ​above their next opponents Paraguay on goal difference only and need to ⁠win ‌in San ‌Francisco on June 19 to ⁠keep their hopes of ‌reaching the knockout phase alive.

Socceroos put faith in youth

Popovic's gamble on youth, meanwhile, paid off in the surprise win. He surprised many by playing Beach in place of regular captain Mat Ryan and leaving veteran midfielder Jackson Irvine on the bench.

The Socceroos boss' ​faith in Beach was rewarded with an assured ​display ⁠from the Melbourne City keeper.

Irvine's replacement, Paul Okon-Engstler, on the other hand, also impressed, playing in Irankunda to give Australia a lead they defended resolutely before Connor Metcalfe doubled it 15 minutes from time.

Popovic, however, dismissed any suggestion that picking Beach or Okon-Engstler was a left-field choice.

"They may be shocks for a lot of people, but not shocks within our playing group or staff because we're all working together every ⁠day ⁠and we can see the quality of these young boys," he told reporters.

"It's a team selected to perform well. You never know the result, of course, we're at a World Cup, but for me it's the performance – it's not the result ... regardless of the result, it was the right decision."

Popovic, who this week signed a contract extension to continue until the Asian Cup in 2027, also ⁠said the best was yet to come from his young charges.

"Their ceiling, they're nowhere near it because they're a young group with no experience at a World Cup, ​very limited experience playing for their national team," he said.

"Their ceiling should ​come in four or eight years really, most of these boys."

Popovic then turned his focus back to Australia's next match against ⁠co-hosts ‌the United ‌States, a game in which a win could ⁠well secure top spot in Group D.

He ‌said he did not care if the Socceroos' victory over Türkiye would prompt more ​respect from opponents.

"I don't know, ⁠nor am I concerned about that," he added.

"Maybe ⁠the perception changes slightly because we've beaten Türkiye, a big nation ... but ⁠we've still got ​a lot of work to do and we've got to move on to the U.S. game."

"It'll ⁠be a special game. Being at a World Cup is enough, and ⁠playing the host ​nation adds to that," Popovic added.

"We'll recover well, prepare well, and respect a very good U.S. side," he said.