New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is confident that star midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan will remain at the club despite recent transfer speculation.

The 33-year-old Germany international, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2023, is in the final year of his contract.

Gündoğan is one of the club's highest earners, and rumors suggested he might leave following Dani Olmo’s arrival.

The star midfielder missed Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Valencia due to a minor eyebrow injury, as Flick explained: "He injured his eyebrow on Monday, which is why he’s staying at home. I value him both as a player and a person. Our relationship is strong, and we’ve discussed things privately."

Flick’s debut as Barcelona’s manager was a triumphant one, with Robert Lewandowski’s two goals securing the win at Mestalla.

Valencia’s Hugo Duro initially gave the hosts the lead, but Lewandowski equalized just before halftime and then scored again shortly after the break.

Despite missing key players – Gavi, Frenkie De Jong and Ronald Araujo – Barcelona showed resilience.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made an impact, testing Valencia’s defense and forcing a save from keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Valencia took the lead when Diego Lopez’s cross found Duro, who headed home despite a brief VAR review.

Barcelona responded in stoppage time with Alejandro Balde’s cross setting up Lewandowski for the equalizer.

After the break, Barcelona’s renewed vigor saw Yamal force another save and Lewandowski convert a penalty following a foul on Raphinha by Cristhian Mosquera.

The penalty kick, expertly placed in the top corner, left Mamardashvili helpless.

Ferran Torres missed a chance to extend Barcelona's lead, and while substitutes Pedri and Marc Casado had opportunities, they were unable to convert. Yamal, who was substituted with four minutes remaining, was influential throughout, though he didn’t score.

Barcelona's next La Liga match is against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.