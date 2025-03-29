Barcelona will look to extend their strong form as they host Catalan rivals Girona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this Sunday afternoon.

Fresh off a commanding 3-0 victory over Osasuna, Barcelona sits three points clear at the top of La Liga, while Girona, struggling this season, occupies 13th place with 34 points from 28 matches.

Impressive run

The Blaugrana’s dominant 3-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday marked their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions.

Goals from Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski ensured a smooth win in the rearranged fixture.

This result, coupled with Real Madrid's recent slip-up, has given Hansi Flick's men a valuable three-point cushion at the top of the table.

However, Barcelona's triumph could face a potential challenge.

Osasuna are investigating whether Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez was eligible for the match.

Osasuna's Raul Garcia (L) and Barcelona's Inigo Martinez fight for the ball during the La Liga match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Under FIFA regulations, players who withdraw from national team duty due to injury must wait five days before playing for their clubs.

Martinez withdrew from Spain’s squad for a UEFA Nations League quarterfinal due to a knee issue.

Despite this, Barcelona are confident they received permission from the Spanish national team to field Martinez, and any retroactive penalty seems unlikely.

Copa and Champions League tasks

Barcelona's title aspirations extend beyond La Liga.

They will face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal next week, with the tie delicately poised at 4-4.

A tough schedule follows with a La Liga clash against Real Betis before a Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on April 9.

With a potential treble on the line, Barcelona must keep their focus sharp.

Girona's struggles

Girona, on the other hand, has had a far tougher season.

After an extraordinary 2023-24 campaign that saw them finish third, the White and Reds are now fighting to stay clear of relegation.

With 34 points, they sit 13th, just seven points above the relegation zone and 10 points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, which leaves European football next season looking unlikely unless they mount an unexpected recovery.

Girona are unbeaten in their last three matches but have only won once in all competitions since Jan. 11, with five defeats in their last nine La Liga outings.

Their last match was a 1-1 draw with Valencia on March 15.

Recent history

The two teams have met just 10 times in La Liga, with Girona having won twice, including a stunning double last season.

However, Barcelona have generally dominated this fixture, including a 4-1 win earlier this season.

Historically, the Catalan giants have averaged more than three goals per game against their neighbors.

Tactical analysis

Barcelona will welcome back Raphinha, who missed the Osasuna match due to international commitments.

The Brazilian winger is expected to start on the left.

Pau Cubarsi has recovered from a minor ankle injury sustained during the international break, while Ronald Araujo, who was an unused substitute against Osasuna, provides another defensive option.

However, Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo, who sustained an adductor injury against Osasuna and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested on Thursday. Several key players remain unavailable, including Andreas Christensen, Marc Casado, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal.

Girona’s injury list includes Abel Ruiz, Jhon Solis, and Ivan Martin, while Donny van de Beek is suspended due to a yellow card picked up in their previous match.

Martin’s absence could prompt manager Michel to tweak his midfield, with Oriol Romeu potentially coming into the side.

Upfront, Cristhian Stuani, who has scored four times against Barcelona for Girona, could earn a start after his recent goal in the draw with Valencia.